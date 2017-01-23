Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets had to be stretchered off just eight minutes into the Catalans' trip to Eibar on Sunday with sprained ligaments in his right ankle.

"Busquets has a sprained external lateral ligament in his right ankle. Tomorrow he will have more tests," Barca's official Twitter account confirmed.

The Spanish international's ankle was trapped under the weight of Gonzalo Escalante's studs as the Argentine was fortunate to escape without even being shown a yellow card.

Denis Suarez replaced Busquets and went onto open the scoring with his first Barca goal.

However, of greater concern may be Busquets's availability for a busy few months ahead for the Spanish champions.

On top of their La Liga commitments, Barca host Real Sociedad in the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final on Thursday and return to Champions League action when they travel to Paris Saint-Germain on February 14.