Barcelona Busquets suffers ankle ligament damage

The Spanish international's ankle was trapped under the weight of Gonzalo Escalante's studs as the Argentine was fortunate to escape without punishment.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Barcelona's midfielder Sergio Busquets is stretched out during the Spanish league football match SD Eibar vs FC Barcelona at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar on January 22, 2017 play

Barcelona's midfielder Sergio Busquets is stretched out during the Spanish league football match SD Eibar vs FC Barcelona at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar on January 22, 2017

(AFP)

Borussia Dortmund Piszczek rescues team at 10-man Bremen
English Premier League Coleman deepens crisis for Allardyce and Palace
AFCON 2017 Burkina Faso, Cameroon into Cup of Nations quarters, Gabon out
AFCON 2017 Hosts Gabon crash out of Cup of Nations
Tennis Murray, Kerber crash in day of upsets at Australian Open
AFCON 2017 Napoli duo Ghoulam, Koulibaly go head to head at Cup of Nations
Manchester United Rooney salvages point for club with record-breaking strike
AFCON 2017 Gyan steers Ghana into Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals
English Premier League Afobe rescues draw for battling Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur London club fightback thwarts Guardiola's Manchester City

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets had to be stretchered off just eight minutes into the Catalans' trip to Eibar on Sunday with sprained ligaments in his right ankle.

"Busquets has a sprained external lateral ligament in his right ankle. Tomorrow he will have more tests," Barca's official Twitter account confirmed.

The Spanish international's ankle was trapped under the weight of Gonzalo Escalante's studs as the Argentine was fortunate to escape without even being shown a yellow card.

Denis Suarez replaced Busquets and went onto open the scoring with his first Barca goal.

However, of greater concern may be Busquets's availability for a busy few months ahead for the Spanish champions.

On top of their La Liga commitments, Barca host Real Sociedad in the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final on Thursday and return to Champions League action when they travel to Paris Saint-Germain on February 14.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 AFCON 2017 Champions Ivory Coast hit back to hold DR Congobullet
2 Carlos Tevez Football star out to prove his worth in 'new home' Shanghaibullet
3 Arsenal Ice-cool Sanchez lifts Gunners to late win over Burnleybullet

Sports

Burkina Faso's forward Bertrand Traore (R) challenges Guinea-Bissau's forward Piqueti during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Guinea-Bissau and Burkina Faso in Franceville on January 22, 2017
AFCON 2017 Burkina Faso, Cameroon into Cup of Nations quarters, Gabon out
Cameroon's forward Karl Toko Ekambi (L) challenges Gabon's forward Denis Bouanga during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Cameroon and Gabon at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on January 22, 2017
AFCON 2017 Hosts Gabon crash out of Cup of Nations
Belgian Georges Leekens coaches Algeria, who has just one point to their name in the Africa Cup of Nations
AFCON 2017 Algeria football coach admits chances are slim
Chelsea's Brazilian-born Spanish striker Diego Costa runs in on goal but is offside during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge in London on January 22, 2017
English Premier League Returning Costa gives Chelsea breathing space