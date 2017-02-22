Britain Former policeman named new anti-doping chairman

Retired senior policeman Trevor Pearce is to replace David Kenworthy as chairman of United Kingdom Anti-Doping

Retired former senior policeman Trevor Pearce is to replace David Kenworthy as chairman of United Kingdom Anti-Doping (UKAD) it was announced by the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Karen Bradley on Tuesday.

Pearce, who retired from the force in 2015 having amongst other senior positions been head of the Serious Organised Crime Agency, will take over on Thursday on a four year contract.

Kenworthy, also a former policeman, has been chairman since 2009 having been re-appointed in 2013 by the then Sports Minister Hugh Robertson.

"Trevor Pearce brings with him a wealth of experience in investigations and intelligence -- areas that are crucial in the fight against doping in sport," said Bradley in a statement.

"I am sure that he will help further strengthen UKAD's reputation as one of the leading anti-doping agencies in the world and play a major role in promoting the importance of clean sport."

Bradley also thanked Kenworthy for "excellent work at the helm of the organisation."

Pearce, who will be paid £33,000 ($40,000, 39,000 euros) a year for his UKAD work, said Kenworthy had set the bar high during his tenure.

"I am delighted to have been appointed to succeed David Kenworthy as chair of UK Anti-Doping," said Pearce, who is also chief executive of an executive recruitment business.

"David has done so much to establish the organisation, making it one of the world's leading anti-doping agencies."

"I am now looking forward to working with the UKAD board, chief executive and staff to ensure that we build on these foundations, to ensure that everyone's right to clean sport is protected in the UK and abroad."

