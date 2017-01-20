Bradley Wiggins British cycling great confused with Chelsea Manning

British cycling great Bradley Wiggins was called many things in his stellar career but being confused with transgender US Army private Chelsea Manning must be a first.

The 36-year-old cyclist -- Britain's first ever winner in 2012 of the world's most famous cycling race The Tour de France -- was confused with Manning, formerly Bradley, by the highly-respected Sky News broadcaster Adam Boulton when President Barack Obama commuted the soldier's 35 year prison sentence on Tuesday.

Manning -- who will be released in May after being found guilty in 2013 for handing 700,000 classified US documents to WikiLeaks -- has been held in an all-male prison, at times in solitary confinement, and attempted to commit suicide twice.

Boulton's slip led to much merrymaking on Twitter with one user tweeting: "I don't see Wiggins going to (Julian) Assange (the founder of Wikileaks) with secrets to be exposed any time soon."

Boulton, who is in the United States to cover the inauguration of Obama's successor Donald Trump on Friday, took to Twitter to hold his hands up.

"Yes apologies to all concerned. Sentence commuted on Chelsea Manning formerly Bradley Manning nothing to do with cycling."

Wiggins, who retired last month at the end of a year where he collected his eighth Olympic medal and fifth gold, did not comment.