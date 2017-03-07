Tyson Fury Former champion hints at return to ring

Troubled former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on Monday took to social media to suggest he could be back in the ring on May 13.

British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, pictured in 2016, surrendered his world titles so he could concentrate on medical treatment play

British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, pictured in 2016, surrendered his world titles so he could concentrate on medical treatment

(AFP/File)

However, the 28-year-old Englishman -- whose last bout was his remarkable defeat of the then WBO and WBA world champion Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 -- has to still convince the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) to return his licence.

Fury, who has admitted taking cocaine for depression, had his licence taken away last October after he surrendered his world titles so he could concentrate on medical treatment.

"Breaking news. Return of the MAC, may 13th, working on an opponent more news to follow," tweeted Fury.

"I'm taking on all bums, Keep my belts warm guys as they belong to the king who ever got my belts I'm coming for you!Big or small," he added in a further tweet.

Promoter Frank Warren, who has set up Fury's cousin Hughie Fury with a world title tilt at New Zealand's WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker on April 1, also tweeted that the former champion would be back sometime soon.

"The man who ended @Klitschko's reign. The Real Heavyweight King is coming back for his crown," tweeted Warren.

Fury, who twice pulled out of rematches with Klitschko, was charged with a doping offence by the UK's anti-doping body last June and an appeal hearing was scheduled for November.

British boxers David Haye (left) and Tony Bellew exchange blows during their heavyweight bout at the O2 arena in London, on March 4, 2017
