Ricky Burns Brit to face unbeaten Namibian in world title unifier

Burns said the unbeaten Indongo was just the type of fighter he needed to face at this stage of his career.

Ricky Burns of Scotland (left) competes against Nicky Cook of Britain during their WBO super featherweight championship boxing match at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, on July 16, 2011 play

Ricky Burns of Scotland (left) competes against Nicky Cook of Britain during their WBO super featherweight championship boxing match at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, on July 16, 2011

(AFP/File)

Britain's super-lightweight WBA title holder Ricky Burns is to fight Namibia's IBF and IBO world champion Julius Indongo in Glasgow on April 15 it was announced on Wednesday.

Burns -- one of only three British boxers to win world titles at three different weights having also at one point been super-featherweight and lightweight champion -- said the unbeaten Indongo was just the type of fighter he needed to face at this stage of his career.

Indongo, at 33 the same age as Burns, won the IBF and the IBO belts with a first round knockout of then holder Russia's Eduard Troyanovsky in Moscow last December.

Indongo has 21 wins in 21 bouts -- 10 inside the distance -- whilst Burns has 41 victories in 47 fights -- 14 knockouts -- with five losses and one draw.

"When Julius Indongo knocked out Eduard Troyanovsky he was immediately an opponent I was interested in," said Burns.

"Indongo can clearly punch and that’s an impressive way to win a World title, especially in Russia. It was some shot he hit Troyanovsky with.

"It's a huge fight in the division and the kind of fights I need to be involved in at this stage of my career. There were other names talked about but I wanted the toughest, most dangerous fight out there. Indongo with his two belts was that man.

"He is a big, tall, rangy, southpaw but bring it on - I have no fear of anyone and it is only the massive fights for me now."

