National Lightweight Title :  Joe Boy knocks Prince Fatai out again

For the third time in a row, Prince Fatai has been knocked out by Oto Joe Boy Joseph in his race to clinch the National Lightweight Title.

At the GOtv Boxing Night 10, the Oto "Joe Boy " Joseph/Nurudeen "Prince" Fatai trilogy was completed when the arch rivals clashed for the third time.

As with the previous duels, Joe Boy, the current national lightweight champion, won the bout by knocking out the former national champion in the fourth of their eight-round contest.

ALSO READ: Joe Boy defeats Ghana's Amefu in 8th round to win N1.5m

Another grudge match on the night paired Waidi "Skoro" Usman, national featherweight champion, and his predecessor, Dare "Fighting Machine" Oyewole, who was knocked out by his opponent.