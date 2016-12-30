National Lightweight Title :  Joe Boy knocks Prince Fatai out again

Reigning national lightweight champion, Joe Boy has knocked Prince Fatai out again in their third challenge in 2016.
At the GOtv Boxing Night 10, the Oto "Joe Boy " Joseph/Nurudeen "Prince" Fatai trilogy was completed when the arch rivals clashed for the third time.
As with the previous duels, Joe Boy, the current national lightweight champion, won the bout by knocking out the former national champion in the fourth of their eight-round contest.
Another grudge match on the night paired Waidi "Skoro" Usman, national featherweight champion, and his predecessor, Dare "Fighting Machine" Oyewole, who was knocked out by his opponent.
