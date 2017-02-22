Ikechukwu Okoronkwo Ex-Boxer calls for use of professionals in sports administration

Former Nigerian boxer, Ikechukwu Okoronkwo, in Enugu on Wednesday called on the sports associations in the country to remove politics in the selection of their administrators.

Speaking to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday, Okoronkwo said that sports needed to be piloted by the professionals who had seen it all in the field.

The former Lightweight International Champion urged that professionals who had passion and love for sports should be elected into positions of leadership to administer sport associations.

The former champion further urged sports men and women to put aside politics of ethnicity in the selection of their leaders and development of sports in the country.

According to him, sports administration has no room for those with busy schedules elsewhere.

“A driver only knows the road and the car well, but do not know anything about buying and selling so also the security man to his field."

“Sports are unique in the sense that those who are not into them cannot be acquainted with the new development but only base on the things they hear about them."

“As a boxer, I cannot do better in football administration than those in the field, because it is not my field,’’ he said.

Okoronkwo expressed concern that foot ball had dominated other sports in the country.

“Other sports in the country have been put to trash because of football, a collective game."

“Nigerians are good in other sports like, Taekwondo, Boxing, Table Tennis and others; let us not forget that these sports give more laurels than football."

“Like in the last Olympics where the country won Bronze in football, for me, single sports would have given us more laurels with adequate preparation."

“In boxing alone, we have many categories and they all have trophy to contest for, so boxing alone can give us up to 10 trophies.’’

