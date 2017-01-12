Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has offered UFC Champions Conor McGregor $15m to face him in the ring.

There have been widespread reports about a possible fight between Mayweather and McGregor although nothing has been confirmed.

Mayweather who retired unbeaten in 2015 has revealed that the Irishman McGregor is the only one that could tempt him back to boxing.

"I'm a businessman and it makes business sense," Mayweather told ESPN.

The 39-year-old, however, confirmed that talks have been held about the anticipated fight.

"We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight," Mayweather said.

"They know what my number is. My number is a guaranteed $100m. That was my number.

"We are willing to give him $15m and then we can talk about splitting the percentage - the back end - on the pay-per-view."

McGregor who is the first UFC’s first dual-division champion has previously challenged Mayweather to a fight under mixed martial arts rules.

He has also been granted a boxing licence by the California State Athletic Commission, allowing him to box in the US state.