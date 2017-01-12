Floyd Mayweather Boxing legend offers $15m to McGregor for fight

Mayweather who retired unbeaten in 2015 has revealed that the Irishman McGregor is the only one that could tempt him back to boxing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Floyd Mayweather play Floyd Mayweather has offered $15m to McGregor (ESPN First Take / Instagram)

Manny Pacquiao Manny Pacquiao eyes Floyd Mayweather rematch
Oluwafemi Oyeleye 5 things to know about Nigerian boxer who is training under Mayweather
Conor McGregor 'Floyd Mayweather needs me'
Floyd Mayweather Boxer adds to Conor McGregor speculation
Floyd Mayweather Jr Retired boxer talks up Conor McGregor fight
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor UFC boss dismisses Mayweather-McGregor bout
Mayweather Floyd Mayweather Snr warns Jnr off boxing return
Pacquiao Filipino has unfinished business against Mayweather
Pacquiao Filipino boxer eager for Mayweather
Pacquiao says rematch with Mayweather 'possible'

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has offered UFC Champions Conor McGregor $15m to face him in the ring.

There have been widespread reports about a possible fight between Mayweather and McGregor although nothing has been confirmed.

Mayweather who retired unbeaten in 2015 has revealed that the Irishman McGregor is the only one that could tempt him back to boxing.

"I'm a businessman and it makes business sense," Mayweather told ESPN.

Floyd Mayweather, Stephen. A. Smith, Molly Qerim and Max Kellerman play Floyd Mayweather at ESPN first take (ESPN First Take / Instagram)

ALSO READ: Another boxer wanst rematch with Mayweather

The 39-year-old, however, confirmed that talks have been held about the anticipated fight.

"We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight," Mayweather said.

"They know what my number is. My number is a guaranteed $100m. That was my number.

"We are willing to give him $15m and then we can talk about splitting the percentage - the back end - on the pay-per-view."

McGregor who is the first UFC’s first dual-division champion has previously challenged Mayweather to a fight under mixed martial arts rules.

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor play Poster made by fans for the potential fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor (Twitter)

ALSO READ: UFC boss dismisses Mayweather and McGregor fight

He has also been granted a boxing licence by the California State Athletic Commission, allowing him to box in the US state.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Floyd Mayweather Boxing legend shows off another super carbullet
2 Anthony Joshua British boxer talks about his Nigerian rootsbullet
3 Anthony Joshua British boxer surprises mum with new N35.7M Range Roverbullet

Boxing

Ricky Burns of Scotland (left) competes against Nicky Cook of Britain during their WBO super featherweight championship boxing match at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, on July 16, 2011
Ricky Burns Brit to face unbeaten Namibian in world title unifier
In his most recent fight, Erislandy Lara (pictured) defended his WBA super welterweight title with a unanimous decision over Vanes Martirosyan in Las Vegas in May 2016
Erislandy Lara Cuban seeks statement win over Foreman in super welterweight defense
Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao (right) trains at a gym in General Santos City in the southern Philipppine island of Mindanao on February 15, 2016
Pacquiao Filipino boxer still in talks to fight Jeff Horn
Richard Amefu and Joe Boy
National Lightweight Title Joe Boy knocks Prince Fatai out again