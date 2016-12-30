Home > Pulse Sports > Boxing >

ABU Welterweight Title :  Edo Boy defeats Ghana's Isaac Sowah to clinch N1.5M

ABU Welterweight Title Edo Boy defeats Ghana's Isaac Sowah to clinch N1.5M

For brilliantly defeating his Ghanaian opponent, Edo Boy was also voted the best boxer of the night and went home with a cash prize of N1.5million.

Edo Boy and Sowah on the ring

Edo Boy and Sowah on the ring

(Flykite Promotions)

Nigerian welterweight boxer, Stanley "Edo Boy" Eribo, has defeated Ghanaian boxer, Isaac Annang Sowah to claim the African Boxing Union welterweight title.

Edo Boy defeated Sowah at the GOtv Boxing Night 10, which held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos on Monday, December 26, 2017.

Edo Boy with his trophy and cheque of N1.5million after victory

Edo Boy with his trophy and cheque of N1.5million after victory

(Flykite Promotions)

 

For his impressive performance, Edo Boy was also voted the best boxer of the night and went home with a cash prize of N1.5million.

According to boxing lovers, the fight saw Edo Boy putting up a classic performance as he cleverly held off his bulkier opponent and coming up with telling combinations when it mattered most to win by an unanimous decision.

Edo Boy with his trophy and cheque of N1.5million after victory play

Edo Boy with his trophy and cheque of N1.5million after victory

(Flykite Promotions)

 

The two boxers had been talking tough ahead of their match which was certified by the African Boxing Union weeks before the bout.

Also in the lightweight division, Rilwan "Real 1" Oladosu defeated Lion "Prince" Nwoye to continue his winning streak.                                 

