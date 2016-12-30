ABU Welterweight Title :  Edo Boy defeats Ghana's Isaac Sowah to clinch N1.5M

For brilliantly defeating his Ghanaian opponent, Edo Boy was also voted the best boxer of the night and went home with a cash prize of N1.5million.
Edo Boy defeated Sowah at the GOtv Boxing Night 10, which held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos on Monday, December 26, 2017.
For his impressive performance, Edo Boy was also voted the best boxer of the night and went home with a cash prize of N1.5million.
According to boxing lovers, the fight saw Edo Boy putting up a classic performance as he cleverly held off his bulkier opponent and coming up with telling combinations when it mattered most to win by an unanimous decision.
The two boxers had been talking tough ahead of their match which was certified by the African Boxing Union weeks before the bout.
Also in the lightweight division, Rilwan "Real 1" Oladosu defeated Lion "Prince" Nwoye to continue his winning streak.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.