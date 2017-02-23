Boxing Wilder tests KO power in defending heavyweight crown

Undefeated World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will learn Saturday if his surgically repaired right hand still has the knockout power that helped make him a feared fighter.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
WBC Deontay Wilder participates in a media workout on February 14, 2017 in Northport, Alabama play

WBC Deontay Wilder participates in a media workout on February 14, 2017 in Northport, Alabama

(GETTY/AFP/File)

Leicester City Ranieri seeks matadors inside faltering club
Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee The German striker Rohr wants for the Super Eagles
Champions League Potent new Juventus face Porto acid test
Formula One Mallya dreams big as Force India eye top three finish
Beatrice Vio Paralympic fencing champion target of Facebook hate campaign
Casey Stoney Carli Lloyd arrival 'huge' for English women's game, says England international
Man United Ibra and Pogba return for club
Hazard Striker hails Bridge factor as key to Chelsea's success
Blackburn Club look to Mowbray for Rovers revival
World Cup Africa wants 10 World Cup places - official

Undefeated World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will learn Saturday if his surgically repaired right hand still has the knockout power that helped make him a feared fighter.

The 31-year-old American enters the ring before a hometown crowd in Birmingham, Alabama, against undefeated compatriot Gerald Washington to defend his crown for the fifth time.

But it's the first since Wilder broke his right hand and suffered a torn right bicep muscle in an eighth-round stoppage of US veteran Chris Arreola last July.

"I'm looking forward to testing out my hands and my bicep and I am looking forward to bringing more skills to the table with the left hook and stuff like that," Wilder said.

"From the time I got into the ring, I wanted to focus on the aspects of my game that needed improvement, not my injuries. I knew everything would take care of itself if I kept working hard. There's enough on your mind in the ring without worrying about an injury.

"If I had doubted myself because of injuries, then I wouldn't be here. At this point, I'm ready to go. If I'm not ready then I'm in trouble. When Deontay Wilder steps in the ring, no matter if he has got a broken hand, torn bicep or even if my legs come off, I'm going to go to work."

Wilder, 37-0 with 36 knockouts, won the title in 2015 with a unanimous 12-round decision over Haitian-born Canadian Bermane Stiverne in his first bout beyond four rounds.

Washington, 18-0 with one drawn and 12 knockouts, is a fill-in foe for the second consecutive fight after Wilder's intended opponent testing positive for banned substances.

Poland's Andrzej Wawrzyk failed a doping test last month and Russia's Alexander Povetkin tested positive last May. Wilder's training was interrupted for a week earlier this month so he could attend a New York trial in which he won $7 million over the planned Moscow fight being cancelled.

"Washington might be my most athletic opponent. That should make it interesting and even better than my previous opponent," Wilder said. "Everything works out the way it's supposed to."

Wilder has a slight edge in height and reach but Washington is counting on his athleticism and grit to carry the day.

"I have a lot that Deontay hasn't seen before," Washington said. "I'm an unorthodox fighter and I know how to use my size. I'm more athletic than all of the guys he has been in the ring with.

"I'm big and strong and I can punch. Deontay won't be able to hit me from outside. It's going to be a matter of who has better fundamentals, who's sharper and remembers that defense wins championships."

The fight could set the stage for Wilder to try and unify titles against rival champions.

Britain's unbeaten Anthony Joshua and Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko meet April 29 in London for the World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation titles while unbeaten World Boxing Organization champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand is set to face Britain's undefeated Hughie Fury on April 1 in Auckland.

The undercard also features unbeaten Jarrett Hurd against fellow American B for the vacant IBF junior middleweight title.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Champions League Vardy goal gives Leicester hope in Sevilla defeatbullet
2 Mourinho Manager gives no guarantees on Rooney futurebullet
3 La Liga Valencia early show stun Real Madridbullet

Sports

Germany's Angelique Kerber , in action on January 22, 2017, has used Dubai as a building block to repair her modest early season form
Dubai Tennis Championships Kerber into Dubai semis, stays on target for top spot
Heinz Field will host an outdoor regular-season contest betweet the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers
National Hockey League Penguins, Flyers take 50-year NHL rivalry outside
Paul Peterson of the US, pictured in 2016, birdied nine holes and did not drop a shot in the first round of the Joburg Open
Golf American Peterson fires 62 in rain to lead Joburg Open
Russia's Anzhelika Sidorova, in action 2015, will be allowed to compete internationally under a neutral flag
IAAF World governing body gives green light for three Russian athletes