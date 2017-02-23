SportyBet Tottenham vs KAA Gent [Europa League]

Tottenham need to come from behind to qualify to the last 16 in the Europa League, when they host KAA Gent in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League's last 32 tonight.

Gent enjoyed an unexpected victory over Tottenham last week in the first leg of their two-legged Europa League clash. The sole goal of the match was scored with half an hour remaining by French striker Jeremy Perbet, leaving Spurs in a distressing situation.

Spurs bounced back from that midweek loss with a comfortable 3-0 win at Fulham in the FA Cup on Sunday, but they have only won three of their last seven games in all competitions.

Their three Champions League group games saw them lose to Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen, before they finally garnered a win against CSKA Moscow. Tottenham have dropped to third in the Premier League as well, and they find themselves ten points behind leaders Chelsea.

It looks like their Premier League title race is over, but they still need to focus on securing a top four finish. As Mauricio Pocchettino goes on the hunt for silverware, concentration will now be on the FA Cup and the Europa League. Spurs will play at Wembley tonight - they have won their last ten games at home even though at White Hart Lane, but are still favourites to win in this second leg at (1.35) with SportyBet.

Gent followed their sweet victory up with a 1-1 draw at Standard Liege in their domestic league, making it three wins, three draws, and only one loss since they came back from the winter break.

They remain in a very discouraging 8th position in the league table though, out of the important top six that gives them chance for European qualification. Away from home is where they have really struggled this season.

They have won only two out of their last thirteen away matches in all competitions and have lost seven of them. In the Europa League group stages they struggled to gain four points, but their 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Shakhtar shows that they can be very vulnerable. Gent are at high (9.98) with SportyBet to cause another upset.

The two teams are backed to share the spoils after normal regulation period at a price of (5.06).

Spurs are yet to suffer home defeat from the hands of any Belgian club they have played in this competition, winning three of their last four home encounters with a Belgian club. Gent are currently unbeaten in three matches in the UEFA Europa League, even though they lost two initial matches. Gent are priced to either win or draw this meeting with SportyBet at odds of (2.72).

Spurs have won six of their last nine home games by more than a single goal margin, and they are backed by SportyBet to score first in this meeting at a price of (1.27). In the Belgian league, Gent have lost by more than one goal in four of their last twelve away games. The Buffalos are priced at (1.07) by SportyBet not to keep a clean sheet in this tie.

Pocchettino is likely to start Christian Eriksen again, as he helped Harry Kane at the last weekend to score a hat trick at Fulham. Harry Kane is tipped to score anytime by SportyBet at odds of (1.65), with the striker already having 19 goals in all competitions this season.

Vincent Janssen has a chance to score anytime in this clash at (2.05) to help Tottenham overcome the one goal deficit and qualify to the next round, while Heung Min Son (2.20) will do same after 90 minutes with the betting company.

French striker Jeremy Perbet who scored the only goal in the first leg is priced at high (12.17) to score first in this encounter, while his attacking teammates at Gent - Kalifa Coulibaly and Danijel Millicevic are backed by SportyBet to score anytime in this tie at odds of (5.65) and (8.70) respectively.

