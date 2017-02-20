SportyBet Sutton vs Arsenal preview [FA Cup]

Under-fire Arsenal travel to Gander Green Lane looking to avoid one of the biggest FA Cup upsets in history against non-league (fifth tier of English football) side Sutton United, in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday. Sutton are in the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Arsenal will definitely be on top of their game in this fixture, to avoid another shameful defeat just days after their 5-1 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. With pressure mounting on Wenger, Arsenal will want to prove a point with a good victory on Monday. The coach hinted at his press conference on Friday that he'd be fielding a strong team for this encounter.

Paul Doswell's side made it to this stage having seen off EFL Championship side Leeds United. Currently 17th in the National League, Sutton also lost in midweek going down 2-1 in the National League to a late Guiseley goal. Doswell's side are seen as clear underdogs for this match with SportyBet at (19.66).

Sutton will be looking to take advantage of the fact that Arsenal are currently lacking confidence, after getting humbled by Bayern Munich. A draw is quoted at high odds of (8.42) with the same firm. If the Gunners are on form against the non league side, they should be able to sweep them aside with little effort. Punters can expect a goal fest by backing more than two goals at (1.36) with SportyBet.

Wenger’s side have won the FA Cup 12 times. Arsene Wenger's job could hang in the balance if results don't go his way this week. Arsenal are backed to keep a clean-sheet at odds of (1.59) by SportyBet, with Gabriel Paulista, Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Kieran Gibbs likely to play at the rear for Arsenal. The same firm are backing Arsenal to score more goals in the first half at odds of (2.89) and more goals in second half at odds of (2.00).

It will be a special encounter for Sutton duo - Roarie Deacon and Craig Eastmond, who played at Arsenal's academy, with Eastmond even playing a couple of times in the Premier League for the Gunners. Sutton are backed to score first at odds of (4.95) by SportyBet.

Team form:

Arsenal: WLLWW

Sutton United: LWDWL

Sporty Bet, as recommended by Nigerian football legend Kanu Nwankwo offers one of the highest odds in Nigeria. Click here to register with SportyBet now to place your bets and earn big.

Follow SportyBet on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram