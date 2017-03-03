SportyBet Previewing a premier league millionaire pool for ₦234m

This week’s Millionaire pool is a complete Premier League pool. With relegation battles, top six clashes and Liverpool vs Arsenal all crammed into the pool! The jackpot this week is ₦234,815,442.

SportyNews gives us their millionaire pool preview. Here we’ll have a look at the matches:

Leicester vs Hull - Saturday, March 4 ( 4:00 pm )

What a week it has been for Leicester City! After the shock sacking of Claudio Ranieri, many were critical of the Foxes’ players. But on Mondaynight, the Leicester from last season returned to demolish Liverpool. The result will be meaningless however, if they lose to fellow strugglers Hull City.

The Tigers know that a win will not only lift them closer to safety, but also pull another team into the battle. Hull have failed to score in eight of their last nine away league games and have only one away league win so far. Silva’s men have lost ten of their last eleven away games in the Premier League.

Leicester know that they have to produce now. They looked resurgent on Monday night and we are backing them to follow this up with another win.

Prediction: 1-0

Swansea vs Burnley - Saturday, March 4 ( 4:00 pm )

Swansea have managed to lift themselves out of the relegation zone and will want to break from the bottom three. Paul Clement has led a resurgence at the Liberty, having won three of their last six games. But the Swans have only won four league games at home this season.

Burnley sit in eleventh and with a comfortable gap away from the relegation zone. It was clear that any Burnley success this season would rely on home form, but their away form has been shocking. Two draws remain their best away results this season and the Clarets have only six away goals to their name.

We fancy Burnley to pick up a point here but still can’t see them winning an away game.

Prediction: 1-1

Watford vs Southampton - Saturday, March 4 ( 4:00 pm )

Vicarage Road plays host to a mid-table clash between Watford and Southampton. The Hornets have been steady for most of the season, rarely in any danger of under or over performing. For several games, Watford have headed into similar matches and are cruising along well.

After a cruel defeat in the EFL Cup final, the Saints will be hurting deep. They were on the verge of extra time, despite being the better team for most of the game. But Ibrahimovic’s late winner dealt a hammer blow to Southampton’s hope. Southampton will want revenge for last weekend’s heartache.

We're backing Southampton to play with purpose and attacking prowess. A big Saints win is on the cards here.

Prediction: 1-3

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Saturday, March 4 ( 6:30 pm )

The standout Millionaire leg kicks off on Saturday evening. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool seek to comeback from a crushing defeat on Monday night. Liverpool’s tactics played firmly into the hands of the defending champions. In particular their defence was woeful. They’ll need to stand up and be counted on Saturday, or they could be looking at a heavy defeat.

Arsene Wenger leads his side to Anfield, as the Gunners seek to overtake rivals Tottenham. Arsenal haven’t played a league game since February 11th. They have a second leg tie against Bayern Munich on the horizon, but in reality the tie is dead. Trailing Bayern 5-1 after leg one, Arsenal should be focusing on league results.

Three of the last six meetings between these two at Anfield have resulted in a draw. Arsenal’s last six away league games have seen over two goals so we see goals in this.

Prediction: Draw

Tottenham vs Everton - Sunday, March 5 ( 6:30 pm )

Second place Tottenham Hotspur welcome Everton to White Hart Lane. Remarkably, they are still undefeated at home in the league and only failed to win twice. Spurs went second following a comfortable victory over Stoke City last weekend. Harry Kane grabbing another hat-trick as Spurs completely blew the Potters away. Spurs have an FA cup meeting with Millwall next week, but will be keen to assert themselves in second place.

Everton are the form team in the Premier League and are closing in on a top six finish. The Toffees have won four of their last six games, as they’ve flown up the Premier League table. Koeman’s side have five clean sheets from their last seven league games, including a 2-0 win last weekend. With Lukaku leading the line, Everton look well poised to finish the season strongly.

Everton haven’t won at White Hart Lane from their last six visits and we can’t look past Spurs’ strong home record.

Prediction: 2-0

West Ham vs Chelsea - Monday, March 6 ( 9:00pm )

This week’s Millionaire closes with a London derby. West Ham welcome leaders Chelsea to the London Stadium. Despite a poor start to the season, West Ham now sit ninth in the league and look to secure a top ten finish. Slowly they have made the London Stadium feel like home, with five home wins in the league. But they’ll be without Antonio, after he picked up a suspension against Watford last week.

Ever since reaching the top of the league, Chelsea have looked like champions elect. They now have a ten point gap and have lost one of their last ten away league games. Conte’s men have been ruthlessly swatting aside every team who step in their way. With one week between this and their next game, Chelsea can afford to focus on this before their clash with Manchester United.

We can’t look past another Chelsea win, as they cruise to the Premier League title.

Prediction: 0-2

