SportyBet N160m up for grabs

SportyNews sheds some light on this weekend’s upcoming football across Europe with N160 million pick 15 preview.

Watford vs Southampton

A horrible game to start this week’s pool. Watford have scraped a few positive results as of late but Southampton’s effort against Manchester United will have punters thinking about their options. We're going straight down the middle with a draw here…

Pick: Draw

STOKE CITY vs Middlesbrough

The whole ‘Stoke at home’ pick may be overused, but the Potters are well worth backing for the visit of Middlesbrough. Aitor Karanka’s side have won just four games all season and Stoke should have enough to pick up all three points on home soil….

Pick: Home win

WEST BROMWICH ALBION vs Crystal Palace

Tony Pulis’ men have lost just once in eight Premier League outings and it is hard to look past the hosts on current form. Palace have struggled since Sam Allardyce took over and the Baggies may run riot if they perform at their best…

Pick: Home win

SWANSEA CITY vs Burnley

A straightforward choice. Swansea have looked much better since Bob Bradley’s departure and they can notch another victory when Burnley come to town. Sean Dyche has led Burnley to one away win all year and their travelling woes look set to continue….

Pick: Home win

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY vs Norwich City

This is a trickier affair to call. Norwich appear to be losing form and the Canaries are just six points off the playoff spots. Wednesday, who occupy sixth place as of March 2nd, have lost their last two but we're backing the Owls to avoid defeat at Hillsborough…

Pick: Home win OR Draw

Queens Park Rangers vs CARDIFF CITY

Neil Warnock may be the man to get Cardiff back to the Premier League but they must take baby steps for now. QPR are inconsistent but the Bluebirds will need to be at their best to ensure a positive result. We're backing the visitors to win or draw on Saturday afternoon…

Pick: Away win OR Draw

LIVERPOOL vs Arsenal

Remember that 4-3 thriller on the opening weekend? Liverpool may have a better performance again when Arsene Wenger’s men visit Anfield on Saturday night. Both teams have struggled for form but the Reds tend to raise their game on the big stage; stick with the hosts…

Pick: Home win OR Draw

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN vs Newcastle United

Newcastle came back late against Brighton during the week to get an unexpected three points, but we fancy Huddersfield to end their unbeaten run. The hosts are third on the table and a win will close the gap to the top two. They are certainly capable of picking up a positive result…

Pick: Home win OR Draw

BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH vs Schalke

Monchengladbach have regained their form in recent weeks but this one won’t be easy. The visitors have drawn plenty of matches this season and a share of the spoils could be on the cards but we think it is worth risking it on a home win…

Pick: Home win

AC MILAN vs Chievo

For the third week running, we're going with an AC Milan win. The hosts have won three of their last four in the league and they should have too much for Chievo. The visitors aren’t a bad outfit but Milan may be too strong at the San Siro…

Pick: Home win

SPORTING GIJON vs Deportivo

The hosts were thrashed by Barcelona on Wednesday night but we're going to go with a home win OR draw in this clash. Deportivo have lost four in a row and a lack of confidence could be detrimental to their chances of picking up a positive result here…

Pick: Home win OR Draw

Lorient vs MARSEILLE

Marseille’s away record leaves a lot to be desired but they can secure a much-needed win when they visit Lorient on Sunday. The hosts are struggling in the relegation battle and it would be foolish to back against the visitors in what could be a one-sided affair…

Pick: Away win

TOULOUSE vs Lille

This one really could go either way. Two of Ligue 1’s most inconsistent sides go up against each other here and we're backing home advantage to help Toulouse out. Lille were once a giant of French football but they may struggle to get the win in this clash…

Pick: Home win OR Draw

ATHLETIC BILBAO vs Malaga

A much easier decision; Bilbao all the way. The hosts have won their last three La Liga games on home soil and it would be foolish to back this Malaga side on the road. Their dreadful away record speaks for itself and it could be a runaway victory for Bilbao here…

Pick: Home win

West Ham United vs CHELSEA

Back Antonio Conte’s men to continue their fine form – you won’t regret it. Chelsea are cruising to the title and the Blues should be too strong for West Ham. On their day, the Hammers could challenge Chelsea’s dominance but they won’t this time…

Pick: Away win

