SportyBet Juventus vs Napoli [Coppa Italia semi-final first leg]

Juventus welcome Napoli to Turin in the first leg of the Coppa Italia 2016/17 semi final,Tuesday tonight. Bianconerri are on their way to defend the Coppa Italia title, having eliminated AC Milan at the quarter-final stage.

In the Serie A, they have seven points advantage over second-placed Roma. Napoli who eliminated Fiorentina in the quarter-final stage in the Coppa Italia will look to finish Juventus off, so as to focus on their Real Madrid game in the UEFA Champions League's round of 16 second leg tie next week.

The Old Lady recorded their 9th straight win in all competitions when they won Empoli 2-0 at home in a Serie A weekend fixture. Juventus have won 5 of their last 6 home matches against Napoli in all competitions and will most likely continue their good home form against The Little Donkeys Tuesday night. A win for Juventus is offered at odds of (3.04) with SportyBet.

Napoli on Saturday lost at home to Atalanta in the Serie A. They were on an 18 match unbeaten run in all competitions before they faced Real Madrid in the Champions League's round of 16 first leg tie. Now they have lost two matches out of three and this will be one of their biggest tests of the season. Napoli haven’t lost a cup match inside the 90 minutes in their last three trips to Turin. A Napoli win in Turin is quoted at (5.51) by SportyBet.

A stalemate after 90 minutes of action comes in at (3.74).

Juventus have won their last three home matches against Napoli. Four of the last five matches between the two teams has been won by Juventus, with only one victory going to Napoli. Also, four of those matches have seen the two teams scoring and also over 2.5 goals. Once more tonight, punters can back both teams to score at odds of (1.97) and (2.03) for over 2.5 goals with the same betting company.

Allegri's men have kept clean sheets in seven of their eight matches this season, including against Porto in the UEFA Champions League the previous week and their routine win against Napoli in Serie A. But Napoli have been scoring in every away game since October, having found the back of the net in 11 consecutive games, which includes their most recent 2-1 Serie A loss at Turin. Punters looking to take a risk can back the Old Lady to keep a clean sheet against Napoli at (2.02).

The last match between Juventus and Napoli was played at this same stadium in October and Juventus won it 2–1 with the goals from Higuain and Bonucci. Gonzalo Higuain scored the winner against his former club Napoli at their last tie and is once again tipped to score at odds of (1.95) by SportyBet. Napoli striker Dries Mertens who is yet to score in the Coppa Italia but has 16 goals in 17 appearances, is tipped to grab his first goal in the competition tonight, by odds of (3.40) with SportyBet.

