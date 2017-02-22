SportyBet FC Porto vs Juventus preview [UEFA Champions League]

Juventus made it to the knockout stage as group leaders, three points clear-off Sevilla.

They were unbeaten in six matches in the group stage - with four wins and two draws. They won each of their 3 away matches, while picking up one win and two draws at home. The visitors have been ranked favourites for this fixture at odds of (2.35).

Porto are yet to win Juventus (L2 D1). They lost to them in the 1984 Cup Winners' Cup final (1-2), and played (1-3) and a draw (0-0) when they met in the 2001/02 Champions League group stage.

Porto will be looking for a first win in four matches against the Italian giants, but a chance for them to end Wednesday's encounter in a stalemate like it happened in the most recent match they played after normal regulation period goes for (3.10).

Both sides have equal chance to score in this meeting with SportyBet at odds of (1.98) while the second 45 minutes has been priced to record more goals in the fixture at a price of (3.23), and this means that the punters can back the first half for more goals.

Porto have failed to score once in their last twelve Champions League games at the Dragao, and that was against Dynamo Kiev in November 2015 (0-2). With 13 goals in 8 matches so far in this season's Champions League games, they are expected to score in this meeting at (4.69), while their chances of scoring in both halves of the encounter goes for (4.81), according to odds by SportyBet

The blue and whites have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three Champions League games, the longest run among all 16 teams remaining in this season’s competition. They have been offered at (2.79) to stretch their clean sheet record to four consecutive clean sheets after this meeting, while the chances of Juventus winning both halves of this game goes for (7.12). No team conceded fewer goals than Juventus in this season’s group stages (2 in 6 games). They are tipped to keep a clean sheet by SportyBet at odds of (2.34).

André Silva has been directly involved in two-thirds of Porto’s goals in this season’s Champions League (6 out of 9), scoring four and assisting two. He is backed to be the first goalscorer at odds of (5.50). Gonzalo Higuain has scored only two goals in twenty Champions League knockout games, while in the group stage he scored 15 goals in 38 games. El Pipita is backed to score anytime in this tie by SportyBet at (2.30).

Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala are expected to hand the Serie A outfit a win in the game with SportyBet at odds of (3.00) each. Francisco Soares who scored at the weekend for Porto for the fourth time in three matches since joining from Guimarães, is backed to score anytime in this clash at (3.35).

Form guide (all competitions)

Porto: WWWWWW

Juventus: WWWWWW

