SportyBet AS Roma vs Villareal [Europa League]

Villareal will be hoping to bounce back from their 4-0 first leg defeat to AS Roma when they tackle Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday night in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 32.

AS Roma thrashed Villarreal 4-0 away from home last week. Edin Dzeko’s second half hat-trick was enough to pull down the yellow Submarines, making it his 7th successive scoring appearances. This will be the fourth game between the two teams and Villareal's second game in Rome.

None of the previous games between these two teams have ended in stalemate, Roma have won twice while Villarreal have claimed one victory. Victory for Villareal in this tie will be hard considering that they need to score at least 5 goals to have a safe chance of going to the next round. A win for the Yellow Submarines against AS Roma away from home is priced by SportyBet at (4.68)

Roma qualified to this stage of the competition undefeated from the group stage, winning three of their group stage games and drawing three. The high scoring Romans have scored 4+ goals in five league games this season (Serie A record), and even scored four once more in last Thursday's first leg tie against Villareal. They will hope to extend their Europa League unbeaten form in this game by winning this clash at odds of (1.74) by SportyBet.

The two sides have a chance to end this Europa League encounter in a draw after normal regulation time with SportyBet at odds of (3.82). This will mean automatic elimination for Villareal, who are already four goals down on aggregate.

Roma are in top form, having scored four goals in three of their last five games and will most likely play offensive in this match. The two teams are offered by SportyBet to score in the game at (1.74), but the home team have a better chance to hit the ground running by scoring first at odds of (1.52). The away team are at odds of (2.62) to score first in this clash.

The Romans kept a clean sheet in their first encounter last week, and their chances of repeating the feat this time is priced at (2.37), as the above betting firm also backs the two teams to score more goals in the second half of this meeting at a price of (2.03).

Villareal's Roberto Soldado (3.20), Cedric Bakamb (3.45) and Aitor Fernandez (3.55) could avenge their side's first leg thrashing, and Edin Dezko, Mohamed Salah and Francesco Totti are tipped by SportyBet to help Roma complete a double victory at odds of (1.80), (2.40), (2.50) respectively.

