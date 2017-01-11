Bernard Tomic Me and Kyrgios? We'll always be 'a bit crazy', Australian star says

The controversial pair have frequently fallen foul of tennis authorities and have a love-hate relationship with the public.

  Published:
Bernard Tomic made headlines in 2016 when he turned his racquet the wrong way to face a match point against Fabio Fognini in Madrid

Bernard Tomic says he and fellow fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios will always be "just a bit crazy" and people should get used to it.

The controversial pair have frequently fallen foul of tennis authorities and have a love-hate relationship with the public.

Tomic said they were unlikely to change but he had been working hard on his mental game ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park next week.

"Obviously we are just a bit crazy," he told Wednesday's Sydney Daily Telegraph.

"So it's tough to control that. Honestly speaking, sometimes we do lose it.

"But we do have to remain mentally strong and focused on the main thing, which is playing tennis, doing well and trying to achieve our target.

"But for sure, we're not the calmest people."

Known for his on-court tantrums, Nick Kyrgios is ranked 14 in the world and considered a danger in the opening Grand Slam of the year, if his knee holds up and he can keep control of his combustible temperament

Volatile Kyrgios, nursing a knee injury ahead of the Australian Open, is on the comeback trail from a ban for "lack of best efforts" during a notorious match in Shanghai last year.

Known for his on-court tantrums, he is ranked 14 in the world and considered a danger in the opening Grand Slam of the year, if his knee holds up and he can keep control of his combustible temperament.

Tomic has also been plagued by controversy, making headlines last year when he turned his racquet the wrong way to face a match point against Fabio Fognini in Madrid.

He later told his post-match news conference: "I don't care about that match point. Would you care if you were 23 and worth over $10 million?"

Now ranked 27, Tomic admitted putting on too much weight during the off-season and was "fat" during a disappointing first-round loss to David Ferrer at the Brisbane International last week.

But he claims to have since lost five kilograms.

"I was about 99 kilos, as opposed to 94," he said.

"One more kilo and I could have went boxing. I mean, I am tall and big, but 99 kilos is too much.

"So yes, you can say last week I was fat. Then in one week I trained well and did the right things and I'm feeling pretty good right now."

