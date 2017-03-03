Beach Soccer 2017 Sand Eagles won’t dread teams, says Captain

The captain, Sand Super Eagles, Isiaka Olawale, says Sand Super Eagles would not dread or underrate any team at the forthcoming 2017 Beach Soccer World Cup in the Bahamas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2017 Beach Soccer World Cup, the 9th edition, is scheduled to hold in Belarus, The Bahamas, from April 27 to May 7.

Nigeria which made its last appearance at the quarterfinal of the 2015 edition in Portugal will represent Africa at the competition with Senegal.

The country will slug it out in Group B alongside Italy, Mexico and a yet to be determined country due to inconclusive qualifiers.

“We can only show respect to our opponents but none is dreadful to us, for instance, Italy, we have played together on two occasions and we won one.

“Its only necessary that we show respect to teams in this tournament judging from our own qualifiers in the African region, it wasn’t easy.

“So, any team that made it this far, is no push over. At our last World Cup we made it to the quarter-finals, this year we intend to go farther than we did then,’’ Olawale told NAN in Lagos.

France won the first FIFA – sanctioned tournament in 2005. Brazil and Portugal are the only teams to win the world championship before and after FIFA started sanctioning the sport.

Overall, 17 of the 42 nations who have ever competed made a top four finish.

Brazil remains the only nation to win the title 13 times and finish in the final four of every championship until 2015 when they finished in fifth place.

Of those 17 nations, only 7 have made a top four finish before and after FIFA started sanctioning the World Cup.