South Korea's Jang Ha-Na stormed to a three-shot victory in the Australian Open at Royal Adelaide with a blistering eagle-birdie finish on Sunday.

The world number six claimed her fourth LPGA tournament win with a sensational flourish to her final round.

Jang, 24, conjured a remarkable finish with an eagle from long range at the 17th followed by a brilliant birdie at the 18th to reach 10-under 282.

Her round of four-under 69 equalled the lowest round of the day but it was done in the toughest of the conditions with gusty winds.

Jang defeated Denmark's Nanna Madsen on seven-under 285 with a group of four including Thailand's world number two Ariya Jutanugarn at joint third on six-under 286.

The Korean star had a sizzling back nine of five-under 31 with birdies at the 13th, 14th and 18th holes as well as the eagle at 17.

Overnight leader American Lizette Salas, who led by three shots at the 11th hole on Sunday, fell away badly to record a five-over 78 and finish tied for seventh.

New Zealand's world number one Lydia Ko never fired in the tournament and finished tied for 46th place on two-over after a closing round of two-over 75.

Ko completed just one round under par at Royal Adelaide in her first outing since changing coach, club-makers and caddie.

She focused on the positives.

"I hit my driver really well and that was the biggest thing that I was struggling with towards the end of my year last year," she said.

"It was great to be confident and be able to hit those fairways, especially with the wind this week, it wasn't easy to hit them."

"A lot of positive signs. Hopefully by next week it will be polished. It was my first tournament back."