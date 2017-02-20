Australian Open South Korea's Jang wins tournament

Jang, 24, conjured a remarkable finish with an eagle from long range at the 17th followed by a brilliant birdie at the 18th.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ha Na Jang of South Korea tees off on the final day of the Australian Open Golf Tournament at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club on Febuary 19, 2017 play

Ha Na Jang of South Korea tees off on the final day of the Australian Open Golf Tournament at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club on Febuary 19, 2017

(AFP)

Cricket Smith, Marsh tons propel Australia against India A
Berdych sets up Rotterdam semi with Tsonga
Pat Rafter Player quits Tennis Australia post amid Tomic, Kyrgios stand-off
Memphis Open Basilashvili stuns top seed Karlovic
Sports List 5 sporting fairytales with an unhappy sequel
Six Nations No room for sentiment as tournament takes shape
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy Boult knocks Australia for six as New Zealand take ODI series
Lydia Ko World's top woman golfer wants to get ball rolling on equal pay
Sony Open Thomas joins elite 59 club at USPGA Tour
Hideki Matsuyama Golf star focused on golfing goals for 2017

South Korea's Jang Ha-Na stormed to a three-shot victory in the Australian Open at Royal Adelaide with a blistering eagle-birdie finish on Sunday.

The world number six claimed her fourth LPGA tournament win with a sensational flourish to her final round.

Jang, 24, conjured a remarkable finish with an eagle from long range at the 17th followed by a brilliant birdie at the 18th to reach 10-under 282.

Her round of four-under 69 equalled the lowest round of the day but it was done in the toughest of the conditions with gusty winds.

Jang defeated Denmark's Nanna Madsen on seven-under 285 with a group of four including Thailand's world number two Ariya Jutanugarn at joint third on six-under 286.

The Korean star had a sizzling back nine of five-under 31 with birdies at the 13th, 14th and 18th holes as well as the eagle at 17.

Overnight leader American Lizette Salas, who led by three shots at the 11th hole on Sunday, fell away badly to record a five-over 78 and finish tied for seventh.

New Zealand's world number one Lydia Ko never fired in the tournament and finished tied for 46th place on two-over after a closing round of two-over 75.

Ko completed just one round under par at Royal Adelaide in her first outing since changing coach, club-makers and caddie.

She focused on the positives.

"I hit my driver really well and that was the biggest thing that I was struggling with towards the end of my year last year," she said.

"It was great to be confident and be able to hit those fairways, especially with the wind this week, it wasn't easy to hit them."

"A lot of positive signs. Hopefully by next week it will be polished. It was my first tournament back."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 NBA Biyombo, Mudiay on Africa team for Johannesburg gamebullet
2 Chelsea Chelsea's Pedro, Costa muzzle Wolves in FA Cupbullet
3 2018 World Cup Russia slams BBC World Cup hooligan claimsbullet

Sports

Glenn Robinson of the Indiana Pacers jumped over teammate Paul George, the club's mascot and a Pacer cheerleader to easily win the NBA All Star Game's slam dunk title
NBA Robinson wins slam dunk contest
Marcelo Bielsa coached Marseille from 2014-2015
Marcelo Bielsa Lille lure Argentinian coach back to France
Inter Milan's Brazilian forward Gabriel Barbosa Almeida eyes the ball during the italian Serie A football match between Bologna and Inter-Milan at the Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna on February 19, 2017.
Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa Brazilian striker nets maiden strike as Inter beat Bologna
Roma's forward Francesco Totti kicks the ball on February 19, 2017
Serie A Roma rout Torino to keep title dream alive