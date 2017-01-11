Australian Open Kerber has Serena in her sights

The German left-hander stunned the American powerhouse at Melbourne Park last year, upsetting her in the final.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Angelique Kerber stunned Serena Williams at Melbourne Park last year, upsetting her in the final and ultimately dethroning her as the top ranked player in the world play

Angelique Kerber stunned Serena Williams at Melbourne Park last year, upsetting her in the final and ultimately dethroning her as the top ranked player in the world

(AFP)

Brisbane International Alize Cornet to play Karolina Pliskova in final
Serena Williams Auckland wants American star back despite stormy exit
Serena Williams American star bundled out of Auckland Classic
Venus Williams Injury forces American star out of Auckland
Destanee Aiava Serena-inspired teen makes WTA history
Serena Williams Tennis star shakes off rust for tennis comeback win
Auckland Classic Rain ruins day one of WTA tournament
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian Tennis star announces engagement to Reddit co-founder
Murray, Kerber Tennis stars seize power and eye domination
Murray Brothers named ITF World Champions

World number one Angelique Kerber spearheads a host of dangerous players looking to halt Serena Williams' bid for an Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open next week.

The German left-hander stunned the American powerhouse at Melbourne Park last year, upsetting her in the final and ultimately dethroning her as the top ranked player in the world.

That win sparked a memorable season for Kerber, who followed it up by claiming the US Open, where Williams crashed in the semi-finals and has barely played since.

But Kerber has not had a good start to 2017, falling to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the Brisbane International quarter-finals last week, then slumping out in round two of the Sydney International to Russian teenager Darya Kasatkina.

Despite this, she remains upbeat as she prepares to mount her first Grand Slam title defence.

"I think Grand Slams are always completely different," Kerber said. "It doesn't matter how you play before."

She goes into the tournament as top seed with Williams second, meaning they are scheduled to meet in the final on January 28.

Williams, newly engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, heads to Melbourne Park with little match practice after a four-month layoff.

World number one Angelique Kerber has not had a good start to 2017, falling in the Brisbane International quarter-finals, then slumping out in round two of the Sydney International to Darya Kasatkina (pictured) play

World number one Angelique Kerber has not had a good start to 2017, falling in the Brisbane International quarter-finals, then slumping out in round two of the Sydney International to Darya Kasatkina (pictured)

(AFP/File)

Having won Wimbledon last year to match Steffi Graf's Open era-record 22 Grand Slam singles titles, two shy of Margaret Court's all-time mark, she didn't play again after Flushing Meadows in September.

She opted for the Auckland Classic as her comeback tournament last week but she was bundled out in just the second round, complaining loudly about the windy conditions.

Ahead of the defeat, the 35-year-old made clear that Grand Slams were what mattered at this stage of her career.

"Unfortunately I have the highest of goals and obviously that involves winning Grand Slams and that's all," said Williams.

'Anything is possible'

Despite her recent lack of time on court, nobody will be writing off a veteran who is renowned for her fighting qualities.

Williams entered the Australian Open last year under an injury cloud having played few matches, yet went on to make the final.

Keen to make her mark at the Australian Open is Czech star Karolina Pliskova, who stamped herself as a major contender by winning the Brisbane International play

Keen to make her mark at the Australian Open is Czech star Karolina Pliskova, who stamped herself as a major contender by winning the Brisbane International

(AFP/File)

Melbourne Park has been a happy hunting ground for her. She claimed her first Australian Open title way back in 2003, beating elder sister Venus in the final, and has since won five more.

Aside from Kerber, Polish world number three Agnieszka Radwanska, who lost to Williams in last year's semi-finals, Romanian pocket-rocket Simona Halep and Spain's Garbine Muguruza can all pose a threat.

Also keen to make her mark is Czech star Karolina Pliskova, who stamped herself as a major contender by winning the Brisbane International.

Pliskova had a breakthrough 2016, finishing runner-up to Kerber at the US Open and will start at Melbourne Park as world number five after leapfrogging Dominika Cibulkova in the rankings this week.

"The important thing is the draw. I need to have some players which I like, which is also important in a Grand Slam, to just have a little bit of luck with the draw," Pliskova said.

"But, I mean, anything is possible. So let's see."

Several notable players will be missing from Melbourne, including two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova who was injured by a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the Czech Republic last month.

Also out is pregnant two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka, along with five-time major champion Maria Sharapova, who is suspended until April after failing a drugs test at last year's tournament.

World number eight Madison Keys is another absentee after minor wrist surgery.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 AFCON 2017 Guinea-Bissau 'wild dogs' of football plan more shocksbullet
2 Andrew Georgiou, China can become world's top football league -...bullet
3 Anna Holmlund Champion Swede still in coma but improvingbullet

Sports

Barcelona, the Copa del Rey Cup holders are yet to taste victory this year
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Cup comeback a must to end Barca's new year blues
Holger Badstuber said, "I’m thankful that FC Bayern have agreed to my request. I’d like to get some much-needed match practice at Schalke and I’m looking forward to my time in Gelsenkirchen"
Holger Badstuber Bayern centre-back makes Schalke loan move
AS Roma's midfielder Daniele De Rossi kicks the ball during the Italian Serie A football match against Genoa on January 8, 2017
De Rossi, Rudiger Roma pair hit with one-match bans
World number one Angelique Kerber is the defending champion at the 2017 Australian Open starting January 16
Australian Open Five women to watch in Melbourne