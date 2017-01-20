Australian Open Frame, set and smash

Brief stories from the Australian Open on Friday:

Frame, set and smash

Racquet-maker Yonex has introduced a clause allowing it to penalise players for smashing up racquets, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Yonex's clients include Nick Kyrgios and Coco Vandeweghe, who are among the 12 players fined for racquet abuse so far at the Australian Open.

"While it could be argued the brand promotion of a racquet smash is a positive endorsement for the company, Yonex clearly holds a different view and has moved to protect its image from such acts of frustration," the report said, adding that Yonex declined to comment on its contracts.

No Svet

Svetlana Kuznetsova is no fan of the ice baths which have become a common part of the recovery process.

The Russian veteran would far rather have a sauna, but after her three-and-a-half-hour marathon against Jelena Jankovic, she knew she had little choice.

"Definitely I will have to do the cold bath, which I hate. Even though I'm from Russia, I hate cold weather and anything icy. I would rather do a sauna," Kuznetsova said.

This is getting old

Venus Williams seems to be getting a little tired of being reminded she's the oldest player in the women's draw.

The subject has repeatedly come up and Williams, 36, said now even Australian legend Margaret Court had got in on the act, signing a letter to mark her achievement.

"It was congratulations for being the oldest player in the draw, or something like that," Williams sighed.