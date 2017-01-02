Auckland Classic :  Rain ruins day one of WTA tournament

Only two matches were completed on Monday as the rain disrupted the other matches.
Williams was forced to wait until 9:20pm, nearly three hours past her scheduled start time, before her first-round match against Pauline Parmentier of France and other night matches were postponed because of persistent rain.
"The weather has not been kind to us and unfortunately we have to abandon the session tonight," tournament director Carl Budge told the handful of hardy spectators who braved the weather.
Former world top-10 Lucie Safarova cruised through her first match against fellow Czech Denisa Allertova 6-1, 6-2, thanks to her markedly superior serve.
Safarova fired down seven aces while Allertova served up nine double faults.
In the second completed match, Japan's Kurumi Nara comfortably beat Antonia Lottner of Germany 6-2, 6-2. Fifth seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands was 5-3 up on American Lauren Davis in their first set when rain halted play.
