ATP Tour Raonic defeats Edmund to reach Delray Beach semis

Top seed Milos Raonic booked his semi-final berth at the ATP Tour's Delray Beach Open by rallying to beat Britain's Kyle Edmund 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Stadium Court Friday.

The 26-year-old hard-serving Canadian blasted 10 aces and won 90 percent of his first serve points against eighth-seeded Edmund in their first career meeting.

Raonic, who is ranked fourth in the world, will next face the winner of a later match between Argentinian seventh seed Juan Martin Del Potro and defending champion Sam Querrey of the United States.

The turning point in the 99 minute match came early in the third set after the pair split the first two sets.

Raonic hit a monstrous forehand return winner during Edmund's first service game of the final set. Raonic's confidence grew and Edmund's level declined after that.

Raonic, who is making his Delray Beach debut, grew frustrated at one point in the second set slamming his racquet on the ground as he fought to get back into the match after dropping the first. It marked the first time Raonic had dropped a set this week.

Raonic, who was forced out of the Davis Cup with the thigh injury he suffered during the Australian Open in January, has shown no ill effects.

He is coming off his best career season in 2016 when he finished the year ranked third in the world.

The other semi-final has been set, with third-seeded Jack Sock downing fifth-seeded fellow American Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to book a meeting with unseeded Donald Young.

Young advanced by walkover when Belgian Steve Darcis pulled out to attend to family matters.

