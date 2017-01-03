Precious Orji How Imo State supported wedding of Nigerian Paralympic gold medalist in Owerri

After winning gold at the 2015 Rio Paralympic Games, Precious Orgi has kicked off the new year with her wedding to her man, Kelechi Moses.

Orji, broke her own world record three times, eventually lifting 151kg, 9kg more than her previous best to win a gold medal for Nigeria at the Paralympics.

She tied the knot with her partner on Monday, January 2, 2017 at the state Banquet hall, Government house, Imo State.

The 34-year-old who hails from the Ndianiche Ikpaenyi Arondizuogu Local Government Area of Imo State wedded Moses from the Abazu Ogwa Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

The church wedding held at St. James Anglican Church Uzill, Owerri Imo State before the reception at the state Banquet Hall, Government House.

According to Pulse Sports sources, Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha ensured that the couple was given the Banquet Hall of the state house to use for their reception, free of charge.

Rochas in 2015 rewarded Precious and two other Imo State indigenes Ezuruike Roland, Nwosu Ndidi with a cash gift of N1m and a brand new car each for winning gold for Nigeria in powerlifting events.