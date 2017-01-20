Angel Di Maria PSG better option than China

The recent arrival of Julian Draxler has put Di Maria's place in the starting line-up under serious threat.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Angel Di Maria joined PSG from Manchester United in August 2015 play

Angel Di Maria joined PSG from Manchester United in August 2015

(AFP/File)

Chinese Super League China plans salary caps in spending crackdown
Arsenal's Wenger concerned by Chinese spending power
Carlos Tevez Money man touches down in Shanghai
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Asian champs to appeal AFC ban
AFCON 2017 Le Roy, Renard loom large over key Africa Cup of Nations clash
Borussia Dortmund Ramos set to join China's Chongqing
Odion Ighalo Striker travels with Watford for Bournemouth trip
John Obi Mikel Midfielder loses another game with new club, Tianjin TEDA
Chinese Super League Foreign players wear out China welcome
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Asian champs banned from 2017 season

Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria has insisted he wants to see out his contract with the French champions, dismissing speculation he could move to the cash-rich Chinese Super League.

"There are two years left on my contract," Di Maria, who joined PSG from Manchester United in August 2015, told ESPN Argentina.

"Of course there are rumours. I'm very happy here, my family too. That's important for me so I will stay here for the duration of my contract."

Di Maria has struggled in his second season at the Parc des Princes, with the recent arrival of Germany international Julian Draxler putting his place in the starting line-up under serious threat.

But the 28-year-old said he had no plans to leave Paris as Unai Emery's men fight for a fifth successive Ligue 1 title.

"Everyone has their way of thinking, we can always have the hope of going to play in China," added Di Maria.

"For sure, we can be sensitive to the amount of money we are talking about. But I'd rather stay here, be happy here and achieve the goal I've always spoken about. I came to Paris to win the Champions League."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sex Abuse Over 200 football clubs 'impacted' in scandalbullet
2 Bradley Wiggins British cycling great confused with Chelsea Manningbullet
3 Maracana Top Rio football stadium in disrepair as firms quarrelbullet

Sports

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trains with Gabon, hosting the Africa Cup of Nations, in Libreville on January 20, 2017
Aubameyang Striker 'will never join Bayern', but drops exit hint
Diego Costa is Chelsea's top scorer this season with 14 league goals
Diego Costa Striker to make Chelsea return, reveals Conte
Best and worst goalkeepers in English premiership history.
Premier League Best and worst goalkeepers in English premiership history
Sergio Aguero and Pep Guardiola
Sergio Aguero Manchester City striker, Guardiola in late night meeting over future