Andrew Luck Colts quarterback undergoes shoulder surgery

How available Luck might be for pre-season workouts in July and exhibition games in August remains uncertain.

Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts looks to pass during the second half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana

Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts looks to pass during the second half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana

(Getty/AFP/File)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has undergone surgery on his right shoulder to repair a two-year old injury, NFL team owner Jim Irsay announced Thursday.

Irsay said in a Twitter posting that the 27-year-old quarterback would be ready for the start of the 2017 regular season next September.

"Andrew recovering from successful outpatient surgery to fix right shoulder injury that had lingered since 2015. Will be ready for season!" Irsay tweeted.

Luck had said earlier this month that he did not believe surgery would be needed for the injury and Irsay said last month the team did not consider an operation as an option.

But Indianapolis missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season and no NFL quarterback has taken more hits than Luck, the first overall selection in the 2012 draft.

Luck missed one game last year with a concussion and two games in 2015 with a shoulder injury. He aggravated the shoulder trying to make a tackle after having a pass intercepted against Denver in the second week of this past season.

In five NFL seasons, Luck has a 43-27 record with the Colts. He has completed 1,570 of 2,651 passes for 19,078 yards and 132 touchdowns and run 286 times for 1,442 yards and 14 touchdowns.

