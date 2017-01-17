2024 Olympics Los Angeles eyes two-stadium opening ceremony

Los Angeles is vying with Paris and Budapest to host the 2024 Games, with LA and Paris widely seen as the front-runners.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum played host to the 1932 and 1984 Summer Olympics play

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum played host to the 1932 and 1984 Summer Olympics

(AFP/File)

Laureus Awards Bolt, Farah, Thompson among 2017 nominees
Jean Vuarnet Olympic downhill champion dies
Hockey NHL still searching for Olympic answers
Bolt, Phelps Sportsmen cap era of excellence
2017 World Championships US Olympic chiefs support bobsled move, but oppose boycotts
Ana Gabriela Guevara Former Olympic medalist beaten in Mexico
2017 World Championships British Olympic chief would support Russian boycott
Richard McLaren Russia to feel new heat from doping inquiry
Tokyo 2020 Fukushima 'safe' for Olympics, says baseball boss
Joseph Schooling Singapore swim star backs MMA for the Olympics

A 2024 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles would feature a groundbreaking opening ceremony using not only the Memorial Coliseum but also a new state-of-the-art NFL stadium.

The group backing Los Angeles' bid announced Monday they believe the plan, which would be a first for the Games, would attract "the largest in-stadium, citywide and TV audiences in Olympic ceremonies history."

The proposed plan would feature a program at the Coliseum -- which hosted the opening and closing ceremonies for the 1932 and 1984 Olympics and is located within the city limits of Los Angeles -- to begin the Games with a torch relay, live entertainment and musical performances.

The torch relay would then make its way to Inglewood, in suburban Los Angeles near its international airport, which is being referred to as Los Angeles Stadium even though it isn't within the city limits.

The formal opening ceremony would be held at the newer stadium, a $2.6-billion venue that will be the home of the NFL's Rams and Chargers starting in 2019.

The Coliseum would host the official closing ceremony, while Los Angeles Stadium will simultaneously host spectators for live viewing and entertainment.

"Hosting Olympic ceremonies across two iconic stadiums has never been done. But LA's wealth of stadiums and technology mean we can think about 'What's next?' instead of just asking what has been done before," LA 2024 chief executive Gene Sykes said.

It comes after some members of the Los Angeles City Council expressed concern about too many events, in particular opening and closing ceremonies, being moved out of the city limits.

At a City Council ad hoc committee meeting last month, Councilman Paul Krekorian said moving too many Olympic venues outside the city limits would change the "value equation" of the Games for the council, and in particular said he hoped no one "was even thinking" about moving the opening and closing ceremonies to Inglewood.

The plan announced on Monday appears to be a compromise.

The Coliseum is still slated to host track and field events for the Games, as it did in 1932 and 1984.

Both Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Council President Herb Wesson expressed support for the split ceremony plan.

Los Angeles is vying with Paris and Budapest to host the 2024 Games, with LA and Paris widely seen as the front-runners.

The International Olympic Committee will make its decision in September at a meeting in Lima.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 English Premier League Pep Guardiola rocked as Everton crush Manchester Citybullet
2 AFCON 2017 Mahrez scores twice but Algeria held by Zimbabwebullet
3 Diego Costa Chelsea axe top scorer after China linkbullet

Sports

John Mikel Obi
John Mikel Obi Midfielder is now captain of new club, Tianjin TEDA
Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who turns 20 in April 2017, was the youngest player, man or woman, to become world golf number one when she achieved the feat almost two years ago
Lydia Ko World's top woman golfer wants to get ball rolling on equal pay
The Mercedes Formula One team named Valtteri Bottas as a new driver for 2017 on January 16, 2017
Valtteri Bottas New Formula One driver in five facts
German driver Pascal Wehrlein is joining the Swiss-based Sauber F1 team
Pascal Wehrlein Sauber snap up F1 driver