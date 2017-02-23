2024 Olympic Games Budapest bid 'dream' dropped

The Hungarian capital's decision leaves the battle to stage the 2024 Games between Paris and Los Angeles.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A poster advertising Budapest's bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games is seen in January 2017 play

A poster advertising Budapest's bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games is seen in January 2017

(AFP/File)

2024 Olympic Games Budapest's 'dream dissolves'
2020 Olympics Tokyo governor warns of spiralling costs
2024 Olympic Games Budapest firm suspends operations amid bid turmoil
In Lagos Five-time Asoju-Oba table tennis tourney winner advises players on discipline
National Hockey League Crosby cracks NHL milestone with 1,000th point
2024 Olympics French language body blasts 2024 bid 'pizza' slogan
Yao Ming NBA Legend named Chinese basketball chief
Tennis Championships Kerber moves closer to top ranking comeback in Dubai
Grant Hackett Australian swimmer to seek help abroad after family bust-up
Tennis Championships Kerber survives as leading seeds stumble in Dubai

Budapest on Wednesday became the latest city to drop out of the race to host the 2024 Olympic Games, after a petition garnered enough signatures to force a referendum on their bid.

"As the necessary unity in Budapest has been lost, the bid has lost all of its chances," the government of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced in a statement posted on its website.

"That is why the government of Hungary proposes to withdraw the candidacy from the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Budapest."

The Hungarian capital's decision leaves the battle to stage the 2024 Games between Paris and Los Angeles.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is due to reveal the winner on September 13.

Hamburg -- following a referendum -- and Rome had already pull out of the contest to succeed 2020 hosts Tokyo, both citing financial concerns.

Budapest's move was announced after the sports-mad Orban, a big champion of the bid, held talks with Budapest mayor Istvan Tarlos and the Hungarian Olympic Committee on Wednesday evening.

"Budapest will formally ask the city council to withdraw Hungary's candidacy in agreement with the government," Tarlos was quoted as saying by the MTI news agency after the meeting.

The mayor had previously said he could not "ignore the will of the people" in light of the referendum push.

'Nolimpia' drive

Flyers and stickers of the Momentum group pictured in Budapest play

Flyers and stickers of the Momentum group pictured in Budapest

(AFP/File)

Hungary's bid was dealt a fatal blow after a group of young activists collected over a quarter million signatures of Budapesters within a month to hold a vote on the bid.

The Momentum Movement (MoMo) announced last Friday that it had garnered some 266,000 signatures, almost double the threshold required to trigger a ballot.

Within 24 hours, the Hungarian firm in charge of organising the event suspended its operations while awaiting a decision.

The so-called "Nolimpia" drive had been aided by several opposition parties critical of Orban, prompting the government on Wednesday to accuse them of turning the matter "into a political party affair".

The strongman had backed the bid, launched in 2015, as a reward for his country's rich Olympic record: only nine countries have won more medals in the history of the Games.

Supporters said that Budapest, which unlike Paris or Los Angeles has never hosted the Games, was more suited than its rivals to the IOC's low-cost 'Agenda 2020' strategy.

But critics, fearing spiralling costs and corruption, said taxpayers should decide how their money is being spent.

Recent polls also showed clear majorities in favour of withdrawing the bid.

Opponents had tried several times to force a referendum on the issue but were blocked by either city hall or the supreme court.

"The people should have been asked two years ago exactly to avoid such a situation," said MoMo leader Andras Fekete-Gyor.

Budapest's city council, which holds a majority of Fidesz MPs, now needs to approve the bid's withdrawal.

"I am sorry to see a dream dissolve," the chief of the Hungarian Olympic Committee, Zsolt Borkai, said at a council meeting earlier Wednesday.

When questioned by AFP, Paris-2024 choose not to comment on the development from the Hungarian capital.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mourinho Manager gives no guarantees on Rooney futurebullet
2 Doping Russian athletes await IAAF neutrals rulingbullet
3 2020 Olympics Tokyo governor warns of spiralling costsbullet

Sports

Yao Ming, pictured in 2015, who has been elected president of the Chinese Basketball Association
Yao Ming NBA Legend named Chinese basketball chief
Leicester City's Claudio Ranieri gestures during a press conference on the eve of their UEFA Champions League football match against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on February 21, 2017
Leicester City Ranieri recalls Vardy, Mahrez for Sevilla test
Filo Tiatia, coach of Japan's Super Rugby team the Sunwolves, at a training session in Tokyo on February 20. Tiatia says the Sunwolves have no reason to feel pressure despite a tough debut year in the competition
Sunwolves Japanese team ready for Super Rugby reset after horror year
After playing a key role in the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games, hosted by Brazil, the iconic Maracana Stadium fell into a state of abandon due to a contract dispute, and is closed to tourists
Maracana Shabby football stadium to reopen after dispute