Pulse Album Review Steven Tones celebrates love and artistry on “Man Of The Moment” EP

EP- Man Of The Moment

Artiste- Steven Tones

Producers- Andre Vibez, Esbee

Record Label- FameMaker Productions (2016)

Duration- 20 minutes

Steven Tones is an artiste. He is an engaging artistic machine who understands music and twisted melodies, and sonic fusion to a level that belies his current position in the music industry.

Tones scored a minor victory on the internet with ‘No lele’ which came out in 2016 and briefly dominated the hype on the internet, with some of the best numbers of download in its first week. Now the song gets another release, backed by 6 others. He follows his artiste development with a project that signals his intent to stay.

His influences are easy to track. Tones employs pop templates, before fusing them over preexisting genres, and brings everything to a great standard with immersive and creative songwriting.

‘Story’ bucks the trend of delivering deep, personal ‘hustle’ stories in somber melodies and tempo. This one is Afrobeat-influenced, and switches to sample Fela in its mid stages. “I had to make so many sacrifices, some of those days na to smoke Garri…” Deep words. But when the beat drops and ‘Waka waka’ comes on, everything becomes a party.

‘No lele’, ‘Shuga’ and ‘Iyawo mi’, with their progressive beat patterns, continue the conversations on love and everything romantic. Flowery words, imagery and storytelling, these songs form the spine of the songwriting. The rest of it, ‘ One More Chance and Totori, flow by, but ‘Victorious’, with its EDM bounce is a motivational speech too much, although gives a window into Tones’ experimentation and abilities.

“Man Of The Moment” is decent, almost dope, and sets Tones up nicely for what’s to come next. It’s what he needs to push farther.

Rating -3/5

Ratings Board

1-Dull

2-Boring

2.5-Average

3-Worth Checking Out

3.5-Hot

4-Smoking Hot

4.5-Amazing

5-Perfection