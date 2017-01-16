Pulse Album Review Show Dem Camp return with the pulse of Nigeria on 'Clone Wars 3' (Recession)

EP- Clone Wars 3 (The Recession)

Artiste- Show Dem Camp

Producers- Kid Konnect, L37, TMXO, Odunsi The Engine, Focus Ramon,

Record Label- Show Dem Records (2017)

Duration- 20 minutes

We had a recession which began in 2016 and lingered long into the very moment in which this review is being written. Rap duo Tec and Ghost who together make up the group Show Dem Camp (SDC) felt it too.

From Sokoto to Port Harcourt, Nigerians wailed and gnashed their teeth as financial difficulties bit in hard and crippled many industries. It is this state of the economy and the emotions that it generates that informed the theme for this project. It’s predecessor – 2014’s Clone Wars 2 (The Subsidy) – was also inspired by the fuel crisis that rocked the nation too.

The music feels conscious too, with motivations and personal affirmations high on ‘Rise of the underdogs,’ and ‘How far’. But the title begins to bite in early. As political activism is high of ‘Luv Naija’.

“What’s up Naija, I swear I love Naija, but sometimes sha, I’m thinking fuck Naija,” Ghost opens up the syrupy hook. He proceeds to give context and history. It’s one of rhythms and trials, as good words paint tearful scenarios in a country ridden with corruption and failed infrastructure. But there’s a huge push towards positivity, as snaking synths and brittle beats provide ‘Move Mountains’, with the backdrop for a powerful boost.

There are sprinklings of romance on ‘BMW’, where a compelling argument for storytelling is told, through Funbi’s impassioned R&B hook, while ‘Tales of a side Nicca’, is the flipside of truthful relationships. But it goes back to familiar grounds on the introspective ’10,000’ hours’ and ‘Respect My name’. And it never lets up until the final track.

SDC have always been in the Hip-hop conversation, but there’s a nagging sense of ‘what would have been’ if they had been more prolific. This is Hip-hop served as it should on many levels. The problem here isn’t that there is a flaw on this material.

It’s that it’s never enough, no matter how many replays you give it.

Rating -3.5/5

Ratings Board

1-Dull

2-Boring

2.5-Average

3-Worth Checking Out

3.5-Hot

4-Smoking Hot

4.5-Amazing

5-Perfection