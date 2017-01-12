EP- Project V

Artiste- Princess Vitarah

Producers- XII Dozen, Ashley Wade, Rijan Archer, Kydyh, LnD

Record Label- Indie (2017)

Duration- 20 minutes

What can a ‘Nigerian pussy’ do for you? What can 15 minutes of internet fame do for a woman who before she preached the message of her genitals was no one ?

It gets you coverage in an internet age that is crazy for the weird, the queer and the unusual. Princess Vitarah’s 2015 viral track and clumsy-but-entertaining-in-a-shameful-way video got her coverage across the globe. From Lagos to London, everyone wanted to get into the mind of the lady who did Nigerian pussy.

They did that not because there was some new talent to be had, or it was the start of a new trend or subgenre called ‘Pussy Rap’. They did it because she was trivial entertainment, who was dominating conversations.

But ultimately, her 15 minutes ended. But Princess Vitarah did not end. She continues to make less viral music, and work on the beginnings of a career. She comes through with her rap on “Project V”, an offering to those who stayed behind when her time was gone.

Over 20 minutes, Vitarah proceeds to continue her buffoonery. Playing on template beats, she raps clumsily in 20 minutes, running through the basics of a young woman with plenty of time on her hands, and no money.

Boys and all their shenanigans come open the project on ‘You text back slow’, before she plugs the hustlers’ anthem on ‘Money on my mind’. ‘Rum’ is ode to alcohol, but and she feels the need to further bore through your cranium with the cringe-worthy ‘IDAF’. ‘Diamonds’ with its amateur production and luxury theme is a mistake. Although she gets personal on ‘Ambitions’, explaining how she left home to chase music.

Truth is, on evidence of this project, she shouldn’t have left home.

Rating -1/5

