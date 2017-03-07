Pulse Album Review Mary’s “Unseen” taps into your imagination through the eyes of love

EP - Unseen

Artiste - Mary Akpa

Record Label - Indie (2017)

Duration- 23 minutes

Nigerian Alternative singer Mary Akpa comes through with the “Unseen EP”.

The Abstract Soul singer who before the EP release dropped a heartwarming song off the project titled ‘That day on the train’, a story about finding and embracing love with a man she meets on a train, a perfect case of serendipity.

She continues with this love story in the beautifully sung ‘You stole my heart’, and in ‘Ka m Kuo Me’, Mary expresses how empty she had been searching for that one true love and how thrilled she is at finding him, as she chants in some local tone ‘Ka m Kuo Me’ repeatedly.

Her amazing vocals are rendered generously in ‘You are’, where the recurrent theme of love goes on, and finally on ‘Collide’, she sums up the feeling she gets from just being with her man.

The instrumentation(acoustic guitar, bass and drums)works in tandem with Akpa’s relaxing vocals.

Finding love in strange places, and it becoming the best thing to ever happen to you is what Mary embodies in this 6-track extended play.

As Mary herself put it, "Unseen is a soulful discovery of love - both the lifelong journey of finding oneself and of the people we encounter along the way. It’s a story about unraveling and being pieced back together. It is a testimony to all the things we never expect that leave footprints on our hearts and imprints on our souls - All the things we feel that are unseen."

Mary’s “Unseen” is a lovely body of work, that soothes and relaxes your listening ears, body and soul, inspiring you to dream and believe in just about anything, through the eyes of love.

Listen on Soundcloud.

Rating 3/5.

Ratings Board

1-Dull

2-Boring

2.5-Average

3-Worth Checking Out

3.5-Hot

4-Smoking Hot

4.5-Amazing

5-Perfection