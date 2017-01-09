Pulse Album Review Lady Donli’s travails stretch out beautifully on “Wallflower” EP

EP- Wallflower

Artiste- Lady Donli

Producer- Tay Iwar, DOZ, Mvgic Soul, BillieOnia Beats, Zainab Donli

Record Label- Indie (2016)

Duration- 20 minutes

Project after project, and Lady Donli rarely puts forward a wrong foot. In this EP, released a year after the syrupy “What Is Perfect,” the singer continues to shine forth in her corner and beyond, dropping projects that draw you in via her sheer imagery and clarity of songwriting.

“Wallflower EP” is storytelling appearing as sonic art, while weaving along lines of beautiful lyricism to great effect. Lady Donli’s strength lies in foraging deep into her personal space and situation to create her music. Romance, vulnerability, struggles and thematic personalization are the pillars that make up the songwriting.

“Wallflower EP” is no different.

It’s a work of many turns and subjects, with each sounding true and without blemish. From the raw psychedelica of ‘Fly on the wall’, to a silkier, morbid, more soul-infused arrangement on ‘Moonchild’, Lady Donli arms herself with a wide array of digital instrumentation, and scores different genres. ‘Lie To Me’, for example, has her friend Odunsi, and is a lush tale of ruined love and elegant self-doubt, helmed in by muscular drum kits and horns, which are interjected by picky pianos and more. It almost feels like an orchestra.

Listening to this is easy, and can be done in many ways. You can absorb and personalize Donli’s emotions, or tune in to the abundance of her sound…or you can simply just go with it all, and lose yourself to everything. The choice is yours.

Rating -3.5/5

Ratings Board

1-Dull

2-Boring

2.5-Average

3-Worth Checking Out

3.5-Hot

4-Smoking Hot

4.5-Amazing

5-Perfection