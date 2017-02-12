Pulse Album Review Eric Arubayi dips humanity in love and praise on "Redefined" album

Eric Arubayi might not have hit the heights of some of his best friends, but with a project like this, personal and spiritual satisfaction, feels like more success than the world can provide.

Pulse Album Review Eric Arubayi dips humanity in love and praise on "Redefined" album
Album – Redefined
Artiste – Eric Arubayi
Guests – Jesse Jagz, Sizwe Mawaza
Duration: 63 minutes

In 2007, as the celebrations hit the heights after the West African Idol reality TV show, Timi Dakolo was proclaimed winner. This was a big deal in 2007, and everyone screamed and celebrated the man of the moment.

But not far from him was another man, who smiled and hugged in good sportsmanship. His name was Eric Arubayi, a singer from Delta State. Also present in that room was Omawumi.

All three acts would go on to have solo careers. Timi Dakolo became an international vocal star, Omawumi became the diva and singing machine that pop music adores. Eric Arubayi went a different path.

Arubayi, a strong vocalist has always rooted his music in love, romance, Christianity and the worship of God. And he chased that direction fervently. Four years later, he came through with his debut album, “Redefined”. The project launched in Lagos, in an album listening attended by his friends and colleagues.

An 18-track project, “Redefined” is a devastatingly beautiful and finely crafted project that showcased his strengths. Eric Arubaye mixed in Soul, R&B, Jazz and Gospel, melding them seamlessly into a project that carried the weight of his vocals.

Love dominates on the Jesse Jagz-assisted ‘She is crazy’, a growing ballad that seeps through majestically with passion. But it becomes more altruistic on the promethean ‘Na love’, as he extols on the potential gains of love.

In Gospel, he takes hold of the classic hymn, ‘Amazing Grace’, chops it up and passes through the Nigerian filter, and the end product, although less classic, is relatable and offers an angle seldom explored in the Nigerian space.

Arubayi enjoys theatrical music, and you find traces of it littered across the project. From sneaking background choirs, or ending with syncopations, he runs through the project, sprinkling twists and turns. And then there’s the conveyed obsession with jazz which filters throughout the project, improving on the sonic satisfaction.

Eric Arubayi might not have hit the heights of some of his best friends, but with a project like this, personal and spiritual satisfaction, feels like more success than the world can provide.

Rating - 3.5

