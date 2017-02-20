Pulse Album Review CHx and Jumar combine play and art brilliantly in "Young and Faded" EP

CHx and Jumar in Young and Faded EP play

CHx and Jumar in Young and Faded EP

(Timeless Music Group)

Extended Play – Young & Faded
Artiste – CHx, Jumar
Guests – Paybac, Dareng
Producers – CHx
Record Label – Timeless Music Group (2017)

The pair made up of masked producer Charlie Xtreme (CHx) and singer Ame Jumar (Jumar) drop a 7-track EP titled "Young and Faded".

On the EP, the young acts experiment with sounds, delving in on some alternative R&B, Afro trap and good old Naija vibes.

The usual subject matters involving ladies, love, booze loose talk and more youthful stuff.

'Surulere to Ajah' talks about the possibilities that abound in a long distance relationship filled with lustful wants and desires within a city, Lagos being the subject here.

'Hell of a Song (HOS)' is a playful tune which the acts clearly were just having a good time making it.

'Young Pablo' featuring Dareng makes use of the guitar strings, the singers vibing pretty sweet on the steady beat. The track has a nice feel to it, so much you can readily bump your head to it.

Charlie's 'Interlude' revolves around ladies and the booze, and all the drama that comes with it, more like the low-key official track of the EP.

The singers go imaginative on this Afro-Trap groovy beat, wishing all the beautiful ladies in the world were theirs and more.

Rapper Paybac is featured on this track 'Want you the most', a smooth mid-tempo R&B tune, that sees a romantic gesture of love for a lady interest come to play.

'Benz' is a low-tempo seductive love-making tune for the grown and sexy, while'For wetin' also dwells on attraction but has a higher tempo.

Like the EP title suggests, the content of this project is meant to be taken lightly, so just roll with the good vibes it affords.

The project is definitely worth checking out.

Rating - 3

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

