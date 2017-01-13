Vatican Church lets homeless take shelter inside premises due to extreme cold

Some 30 homeless people, both Italian and foreign, are being allowed to sleep in St Calisto Church and its adjoining buildings.

  Published:
Pope Francis shakes hands during an audience at the Vatican with people struck by the Italian earthquakes on January 5, 2017 play

Pope Francis shakes hands during an audience at the Vatican with people struck by the Italian earthquakes on January 5, 2017

(AFP)

The Vatican is letting the homeless sleep in one of its churches in Rome so they can escape a cold snap, the Holy See said in a statement on Friday.

Some 30 homeless people, both Italian and foreign, are being allowed to sleep in St Calisto Church and its adjoining buildings in Rome’s Trastevere neighborhood.

The sleeping areas are heated and equipped with beds, blankets and hygienic services, the statement said.

A hot meal is served beginning at 7 pm (1800 GMT) at a nearby soup kitchen and the sleeping areas open an hour later.

People are asked to leave by 8 am.

The church overnight shelter opened January 7 and will operate as long as the coldV wave persists, the statement said.

Italy’s Civil Protection Department has issued another weather alert, predicting subzero temperatures, snow, and gale force winds to batter Italy starting late Friday and last through the weekend.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

