Religious Violence 'Stop these unnecessary killings in Southern Kaduna,' Catholic Bishop tells FG

The Federal Government, security agents and other relevant bodies has been called on to put an end to religious killings in Nigeria.

  • Published:
Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama play

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama

(roratecaeli)

Religious Tolerance 'Protect Nigerians' rights to practice their faith', Catholic Bishop tells President Buhari

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama has issued a statement concerning the increasing cases of religious killings in Kaduna and other parts of Nigeria.

According to the the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), these killings prove that people no longer care about the importance of human lives, News Express reports.

play

 

He asked, “For how long will killings, associated with demented or irrational reasoning continue to be witnessed, especially in Southern Kaduna before a concerted effort is made to stop such carnage permanently. When will one Nigerian life matter or must people be killed in thousands or millions before we realise the humongous damage done to our people.

We are becoming so sadistic that we do not see that such brutality creates a culture of impunity, chaos, anarchy and doom; as if the needless killing by Boko Haram is not enough. A culture is developing that does not seem to know the difference between the lives of human beings and that of cows, goats, rams, chickens.’’

Southern Kaduna killings play

Southern Kaduna killings

(informationng)

 

Kaigama also made reference to the Bible saying, "The scriptures say that God created man and woman and asked them to increase and multiply and fill the earth, not to depopulate it by act of violence."

Moving on, he wrote, "How can human lives be so casually terminated with pictures of dead bodies, decapitated or disfigured corpses shown in the social media. What is mind-boggling is the seeming insensitivity to the killings. Does it not trouble us that the international community is watching Nigeria with great apprehension.

The manner lives are being taken right now in Southern Kaduna and many other troubled areas of our nation is tantamount to a declaration of war against helpless and innocent Nigerians.”

Christian killings in the North play

Christian killings in the North

(mychristianblood)

 

Afterwards, the CBCN president called on the Federal Government to find a good, lasting solution to this issue.

Victims of Southern Kaduna killings play

Victims of Southern Kaduna killings

(saharareporters)

 

He also advised security agents and others not to take advantage of their weapons.

