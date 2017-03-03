Religious Talk Having a stress-free life is possible with God's help

The story below is proof that total faith in God, at ALL times, is the key to true peace and a stress-free life.

God is the key to a stress-free life

God is the key to a stress-free life

(goqii)

My dad just sent me this amazing story that instantly compelled and motivated me to write this article.

The story is about an old man man of 70 years, who got infected with a disease that made him unable to urinate.

He was told to get an operation in order to get rid of the disease.

Afterwards, he gets his bill, and immediately, starts crying.

Of course, the doctor thinks the tears are due to the high amount of money the patient has to pay. This makes he say, “If the cost is too high then we could make some other arrangements for you."

To his surprise and mine, the old man says, “I am not crying because of the money but I am crying because God let me urinate for 70 years and He never sent me a bill!”

God is the key to a stress-free life

God is the key to a stress-free life

(loveofhome)

 

Wow! Let me just give you some time to comprehend that statement, and that level of gratitude.

God is the key to a stress-free life

God is the key to a stress-free life

(imgrum)

 

How many of us would react that way? Would it even occur to us to look at that situation through this old man's eyes? I think the answer is no, if we are being honest.

I know I would freak and immediately start worrying about how and where to get the money to pay for my hospital bills. Sad, but unfortunately, true.

This old man is proof that a change in perspective is necessary to be a true Christian. That our lives will only be free of worries,and stress once we find God's hand in every situation, no matter how big or small. (Matthew 6:25-34)

I can't even imagine that kind of faith that results in this type of gratitude towards in God in a situation that might make some question and doubt the existence of God.

God is the key to a stress-free life

God is the key to a stress-free life

(pinterest)

We always want God to be there for us and we are grateful in good times, but rarely hold on to this gratitude in challenging times.

God is the key to a stress-free life

God is the key to a stress-free life

(pinterest)

 

ALSO READ: 'Don't pray for an easy life, pray to be stronger', Steve Harvey advises

In those times, when our belief and faith is challenged, the truth is most of us turn away from God. We immediately attempt to take the wheel from His hands.

This old man's story is the reminder that we all need to do and be better.

He encourages us to remain grateful even when things seem difficult, to stun the world by holding on to our faith even when the situation is way beyond human comprehension. (Philippians 4:6-7)

I can not wait to grow and get this level, where nothing moves me, nothing bothers because my faith in my creator is unshakable.

More importantly, I can not wait for everyone to come to the realisation that having total faith in God, at all times, is the key to true contentment and having a stress-free life.

I absolutely want this, don't you?

