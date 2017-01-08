RCCG Church writes officials concerning new structure

A memo addressed to various pastors of the RCCG explained the purpose of a new administrative structure for the ministry.

  • Published:
Pastor Enoch Adeboye play

Pastor Enoch Adeboye

(YouTube)

Pope Francis Pontiff receives victims of Italy's recent earthquakes
Pastor Adeboye Cleric remains General Overseer of RCCG
Buhari Cleric canvasses support for president’s anti-corruption war
Religious Violence 'Stop these unnecessary killings in Southern Kaduna,' Catholic Bishop tells FG
Pastor Adeboye Has clergyman retired as RCCG leader?
Pastor Adeboye Clergyman appoints national overseer for RCCG
Pastor Joshua Obayemi 7 things you should know about RCCG national overseer

Respective pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), have been written via a memo addressing the current restructuring of the ministry.

The memo, dated Saturday, January 7, 2017, affirmed that Pastor Enoch Adeboye remains the General Overseer of the RCCG, despite the appointment of  Pastor Joshua Obayemi  as national overseer.

Pastor Joshua Obayemi play

Pastor Joshua Obayemi

(Press)

 

Adeboye is expected to carry on the affairs of the church as he has been doing during 35 years of his pastoral duties in the ministry.

The appointment of Obayemi is in line with the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council (FRC) for all registered churches, mosques, and CSOs.

A section of the memo signed by Pastor J.F Odesola reads:

"Kindly be informed that this new structure is particular to Nigeria alone, as Pastor E.A. Adeboye, Daddy G.O., remains the Spiritual Leader and Global Missioner of the Redeemed Christian Church of God."

Memo addressed to RCCG church leaders. play

Memo addressed to RCCG church leaders.

(Press)

ALSO READ: 7 things you should know about RCCG national overseer

Many people were quick to assume that Obayemi, who was announced the National Overseer at the Annual Ministers Thanksgiving  is the new leader of the church.

This assumption was however cleared by Leke Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer of the church, who is also serving as his personal assistant.

100 Days Fast: Expect your blessing in 100 folds

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pastor Adeboye Has clergyman retired as RCCG leader?bullet
2 Pastor Joshua Obayemi 7 things you should know about RCCG national...bullet
3 Pastor Adeboye Cleric remains General Overseer of RCCGbullet

Pulse Religion

President Muhammadu Buhari and Pastor Tunde Bakare
Tunde Bakare 'Restructure Nigeria now,' Pastor tells Buhari
Pope Francis baptises a baby at the Sistine Chapel on January 8, 2017
Pope Francis Pontiff tells women to feel free to breastfeed in church
Pastor E.A. Adeboye
Pastor Adeboye Clergyman appoints national overseer for RCCG
Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama
Religious Violence 'Stop these unnecessary killings in Southern Kaduna,' Catholic Bishop tells FG