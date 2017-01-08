RCCG Church writes officials concerning new structure

Respective pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), have been written via a memo addressing the current restructuring of the ministry.

The memo, dated Saturday, January 7, 2017, affirmed that Pastor Enoch Adeboye remains the General Overseer of the RCCG, despite the appointment of Pastor Joshua Obayemi as national overseer.

Adeboye is expected to carry on the affairs of the church as he has been doing during 35 years of his pastoral duties in the ministry.

The appointment of Obayemi is in line with the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council (FRC) for all registered churches, mosques, and CSOs.

A section of the memo signed by Pastor J.F Odesola reads:

"Kindly be informed that this new structure is particular to Nigeria alone, as Pastor E.A. Adeboye, Daddy G.O., remains the Spiritual Leader and Global Missioner of the Redeemed Christian Church of God."

Many people were quick to assume that Obayemi, who was announced the National Overseer at the Annual Ministers Thanksgiving is the new leader of the church.

This assumption was however cleared by Leke Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer of the church, who is also serving as his personal assistant.