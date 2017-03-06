The weekend is a great time to unplug from the world and all it's drama.

1. Apostle Johnson Suleiman's alleged lover pops up: A woman has popped out of nowhere with claims that she has been secretly dating the founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman. The lady, a Canadian based Nigerian named Stephanie Otobo, says that they met in September 2016. According to some legal documents, filed on her behalf by Festus Keyamo chambers, the alleged lover started dating the Man of God after he told her that he had divorced his wife and wanted more male children. Suleiman allegedly proposed to her and she said yes, then, there was a formal introduction in Delta State. Afterwards, she got pregnant due to the pastor’s alleged desire to have more male children. Unfortunately, the baby was lost after Suleiman allegedly changed his mind and gave her a concoction, that made her bleed profusely. After the abortion, the marriage was called off as the preacher abandoned, and her story, which was unknowingly recorded by a pastor in Warri, was used to extort money from the Apostle. Now, she is threatening to release their naked pictures, raunchy text messages, bank statements, and more. She is also demanding for N500M, through her lawyers.

2. 'Jesus Christ' shows up and disappears in Lagos: According to VENO News, a ‘Jesus Christ’ look alike was spotted in Sogunle, Lagos state. On their Facebook account, they wrote, "This man was trekking along the road at Sogunle area in Lagos state, Nigeria, this morning when people saw he look like Jesus Christ, they started bringing their phone and snapping suddenly they couldn’t find him again.”

3. Female preacher claims to God: A female preacher in Republic of Benin is claiming to be God. News Express reports that 25-year-old Vicentia Tadagbe Tchranvoukinni has said that she is God, she fell from heaven and that her mission on earth is to defeat the devil. Her story was supported by the Church’s spokesman Cardinal Cesaire Agossa, who said, “People do not understand that the Holy Spirit Creator of Heaven and Earth uses the body of Perfect as its temple. Her mission is to end the reign of Beelzebub, to succeed in exterminating sorcery and all evil spirits that prevent mankind from developing.” This is not the first time she has been in the news for something like this. In the past, Tchranvoukinni has made some outrageous claims, caused five church members to suffocate to death after they locked themselves up inside a sealed room with burning incense while praying for deliverance. Reportedly, she also refers to herself as the ‘Perfect’ and ‘God’s Holy Spirit’. All of these have led to her church being expelled from the Benin community of churches.

4. Malawian pastor's anointing oil allegedly turns baby from boy to girl: A Malawian pastor, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has performed a jaw-dropping miracle with his anointing oil. The prophet, who heads Enlightened Christian Gathering Church in Pretoria, reportedly changed a baby gender. Here is the testimony. "My baby girl is a miracle baby...I came as an International Visitor and Major 1 gave me a gift of the anointing oil. When I arrived home I gave my sister the anointing oil and in faith my sister applied the anointing oil declaring that the God of Major 1 must change the gender of the unborn baby that she was carrying to change from a baby boy to a baby girl. On the day that she was giving birth the doctors were shocked as they saw a baby's gender had changed from a male to female. And when her father heard of what had happened, he changed from going to the sangomas and he followed them to pray to the God of Major 1."

