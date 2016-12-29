Home > Pulse Religion >

Prophet T.B Joshua :  Check out SCOAN founder's prophetic message for 2017 [VIDEO]

Prophet T.B Joshua Check out SCOAN founder's prophetic message for 2017 [VIDEO]

Unlike his 2016 prophecy, which included a large scale scarcity and shortage of food in the nation, the 2017 prophetic message focuses on individual salvation.

Popular Man of God, Prophet T.B Joshua has released his prophetic message for 2017, titled, "Your faith will not fail."

In a new video released on December 21, 2016, the founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) urges Christians to avoid sin and hold on to their faith.

Prophet T.B Joshua releases prophetic message for 2017f

The prophet tells his congregation that Satan will use attacks, difficult situations to cause people to sin in 2017.

He says, "You can be tempted. Satan's desire for you, as a Christian is to have you, to attack you. Don't forget he begged for permission from God to attack Job. With God's permission, you can be attacked. With God's permission, you can be tempted."

Unlike his 2016 prophecy, which included a large scale scarcity and shortage of food in the nation, next year's prophecy is focused on individuals.

Prophet T.B Joshua releases prophetic message for 2017

Prophet T.B Joshua urges everyone to be born again, hold on to God in their time of need and always seek God in the new year.

This 2017 prophetic message has been well received by his church members and followers on Facebook.

Here are a few reactions, gathered from the comment section.

"Prophecies from true Men of God always stand!! They never fail. When prophesies miss their mark, as humans, we tend to question the veracity of the source. Isn't it safer to trust in the Lord Jesus Christ and win all the way, prophesies or not??"

"Prophecies from the anointed man of God Senior Prophet TB Joshua would continues to be a road map to any willing soul for the new year 2017. May the blessing of God almighty continues to increases the anointing power of Senior Prophet TB Joshua now and forever IJN."

"Thank you Daddy Prophet TBJoshua, i pray My Faith, Will Not Fail 2017 is my yr of receiving my breakthrough, blessings, good health, joy with my family in Jesus name, Amen, amen & amen"

"I AGREE WITH YOU MAN OF GOD! SNR. PROPHET TB. JOSHUA. Thank you Lord, for the blessing of a New Year! May God’s perfect will be done in our lives this year and always – Amen."

In related news, Pastor Olagorioye Faleyimu, the founder of Mountain of Blessing and Miracle Church of Christ  has also revealed his prophecies for the new year.

They include the imminent death of Prophet T.B Joshua.

"T.B Joshua should be prayerful so as not to lose a child before he goes because his time is near," he declared on Christmas day.

Pastor Faleyimu says Prophet T.B Joshua will die soon and President Buhari will rule for eight years! play

Pastor Faleyimu says Prophet T.B Joshua will die soon and President Buhari will rule for eight years!

The SCOAN founder is yet to respond to this prophecy.

