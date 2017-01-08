Pope Francis Pontiff tells women to feel free to breastfeed in church

"You mothers, go ahead and breastfeed, without fear. Just like the Virgin Mary nursed Jesus,"

Pope Francis baptises a baby at the Sistine Chapel on January 8, 2017 play

Pope Francis baptises a baby at the Sistine Chapel on January 8, 2017

(Osservatore Romano/AFP)

Pope Francis encouraged women attending a ceremony in the Sistine Chapel on Sunday to feel free to breastfeed their children in the church.

"The ceremony is a little long, someone's crying because he's hungry. That's the way it is," the pontiff said.

"You mothers, go ahead and breastfeed, without fear. Just like the Virgin Mary nursed Jesus," he told worshippers attending an annual ceremony commemorating the baptism of Jesus.

The Argentine pope on Sunday baptised 28 children -- 15 boys and 13 girls.

He has previously voiced his support for breastfeeding, including in public.

The benefits of breastfeeding include providing optimal nutrition and an immune system boost for babies, while helping mothers bond with infants and speeding maternal weight loss after birth.

In many countries around the world, however, women are still widely discouraged from breastfeeding, especially when they are in public.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

