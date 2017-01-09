Pastor Tunde Rotimi Cleric warns parents against pampering their children

Pastor Tunde Rotimi of the Salvation Church of Christ, Fate, Ilorin, Kwara, has warned parents not to pamper their children as it will turn them into spoilt children.

Rotimi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday that parents should monitor their children properly for them to behave responsibly.

He said pampering of children by parents had become a norm now in many African societies unlike in the past when discipline was essential in child training.

Rotimi advised parents not to misguide their children because of their love for them, saying that it was good to give them the deserved punishment whenever they go astray.

“Most modern day parents are not seeing discipline as an important tool in the training of their children unlike in the olden days when parents would communicate with their children with only their eye-contacts.

“Instantly, the children would have understood what messages the parents wanted to pass through.

“In contemporary time, parents follow their children to schools to either report or fight a teacher alleged to have punished their children for being rude not even bothering to question the act of their children,” he said.

According to Rotimi, discipline is a necessary tool to caution the present crop of children from being perpetually stubborn and rude.

He advised parents not to use modern civilization as an excuse to endanger the future of their children by pampering and handling them with levity. 

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria

