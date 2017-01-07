Pastor Joshua Obayemi 7 things you should know about RCCG national overseer

The national overseer of the RCCG is the first representative of the church appointed to occupy the new position.

Pastor Joshua Obayemi has been appointed as the first national overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Before the confirmation of his appointment, it was rumored that he had replaced Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who remains the General Overseer of the RCCG on a global stage.

Pastor EA Adeboye play

Pastor EA Adeboye

(TY Bello)

 

Even if the rumour had turned out to be true, Obayemi would have made a fine choice as he has had quite a training in terms of leadership.

Here are a few things to know about him:

1. He is currently in his second marriage following the passing of his first wife.

2. Before his appointment as national overseer of the RCCG, he served as the Special Assistant to the General Overseer on finance matters.

3. He is currently a member of the church's a member of governing council.

4. He has headed the board of governors, House fellowship of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

5. Obayemi is the first representative of the RCCG appointed mainly to become national overseer.

6. He was the head of Lagos Province 28 of the RCCG.

7. In March 2015, he laid the foundation for the extension of the province’s temporary place of worship.

