Pastor Faleyimu :  Cleric declares scary prophecies for 2017

Pastor Olagorioye Faleyimu has revealed his prophecies for 2017 and they are shocking.

During his Sunday service on Christmas day, the founder of Mountain of Blessing and Miracle Church of Christ predicted the death of Prophet T.B Joshua, Daily Post reports.

"T.B Joshua should be prayerful so as not to lose a child before he goes because his time is near," he declared.

The Man of God had another message concerning President Buhari, APC and the length of his rule.

ALSO READ: Apostle Suleman says 2017 will be a tough year for President Muhammadu Buhari

According to him, Buhari will rule for eight years!

"PDP will never rule Nigeria again no matter how much they try. APC has 8 years to rule and won’t rule Nigeria again after 2023.

The world black powers have declared Nigeria as their target and their spirit is what is ruling the country. Most of the pastors in Nigeria belong to this secret society because that is where they get powers to perform miracles. .

God said we are not worshiping him in Nigeria but worshiping money. Buhari isn’t the Messiah. He is sent to punish those ruining Nigeria and he will do that for 8 years. The Messiah is a man of God and he is not in politics yet. .

God said nobody should criticize Buhari’s government because his mission is to set the pace for the Messiah.

Nigerians should not expect change from anyone in government without changing the flag of Nigeria. God said the present flag we are using is a symbol of suffering," he said.

"God told me to tell Gov. Fayose to be careful and he shouldn’t turn himself to God. God said he should watch his mouth so as not to end his political career in jail," he added.

ALSO READ: 'God will give Buhari wisdom face Nigeria’s problem in 2017' - Kumuyi

Moving on to Nollywood, he predicted the death of stars, while sharing a scary message for Funke Akindele.

"They need to pray like never before so as not to lose another 2 stars before the year runs out.

Without special prayers, Funke Akindele won’t have a child before she dies because she is destined to be wealthy and famous but not destined to have a child and stable husband until she engages herself in the special prayer.

Whosoever marries her must have another reason because the issue of not having a child will keep coming up and it will scatter the marriage. If she refuses to do the prayer, she will end up adopting a child and by that time, she will be living alone without husband.

Another grace she has is to marry a pastor who can fight the battle on her behalf with prayers", he stated.

This is not the first time he has made negative predictions concerning the actress.

In June, 2015, he also singled out Akindele with a similar prophecy.

Prophet Faleyimu said: “Funke Akindele needs to pray hard so as to have a child before she go back to her creator. She will be reeling in blessing and all good things of life. If care is not taken, she won’t have a child before she dies."

Popular OAP and known religious critic, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to the pastor's 2017 prophecy for the actress.

Using his Instagram account, he urged Akindele to ignore the prophecy, while making positive declarations concerning her marriage.

Lets hope this particular prophecy does not come true.