Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O (worldwide) turns 75!

Beloved Pastor E.A Adeboye, fondly called Daddy G.O. has turned 75 years.

  • Published:

Today (March 2, 2017), marks the 75th birthday of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

Although, his birthday is today, a lot of people started celebrating the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide (RCCG), yesterday (March 3, 2017).

Pastor Adeboye turns 75 play

Pastor Adeboye turns 75

(twitter)

 

Vanguard reports that the RCCG embarked on 75-hour marathon, themed, “The Sovereign God,” that started on February 27th in honour of this milestone.

Pastor Adeboye turns 75 play

Pastor Adeboye turns 75

(facebook)

 

The marathon praise session was lead by Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter, saxophonist, televangelist and Director of Music with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Kunle Ajayi, along with over 140 worshippers.

ALSO READ: Pastor Adeboye turns 74 today

His wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, has flooded her Facebook timeline with many pictures of her husband.

Pastor Adeboye turns 75 play

Pastor Adeboye turns 75

(facebook)

 

Twitter is also filled with many birthday wishes from people, all over the world.

Here are few tweets.

 

Pulse Nigeria wishes the prolific Man of God a happy birthday, and a long, fulfilling life!

Buhari Read president's birthday prayers to pastor Adeboye

