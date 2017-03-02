Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O (worldwide) turns 75!

Today (March 2, 2017), marks the 75th birthday of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

Although, his birthday is today, a lot of people started celebrating the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide (RCCG), yesterday (March 3, 2017).

Vanguard reports that the RCCG embarked on 75-hour marathon, themed, “The Sovereign God,” that started on February 27th in honour of this milestone.

The marathon praise session was lead by Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter, saxophonist, televangelist and Director of Music with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Kunle Ajayi, along with over 140 worshippers.

His wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, has flooded her Facebook timeline with many pictures of her husband.

Twitter is also filled with many birthday wishes from people, all over the world.

Here are few tweets.

#SovereignGod I join millions worldwide to celebrate the father of my father Pastor Enoch Adeboye as he turns 75. He will finish strong! — Chinweuba Ofor (@chinweubaofor) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Happy birthday to my Father in the LORD, Daddy G.O ENOCH ADEBOYE, Happy birthday to me, Joseph Cece Ebong. — Dr. Joseph (@EBONGIE) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I almost missed it, Happy birthday sir. Pastor Enoch Adeboye. More grace!!! — Zoé Chinaka (@ZoeChinaka) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Pulse Nigeria wishes the prolific Man of God a happy birthday, and a long, fulfilling life!