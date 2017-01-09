Pastor Adeboye 'Oyedepo, Kumuyi, others to also step down as church heads' - Cleric

In line with FRC new policy, head of church ministries have been compelled to appoint national heads for their organisations.

  • Published:
Pastor Enoch Adeboye has further explained what the new Financial Regulations Council (FRC) stipulation would mean for other ministry heads.

In his address to pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at the Annual Ministers Thanksgiving held on Saturday, January 7, 2017, Adeboye said he is not the only one affected by the decision of the FRC which states heads of religious organisations are not allowed to stay in office for too long.

Pastor E.A Adeboye, while giving a sermon. play

Pastor E.A Adeboye, while giving a sermon.

(Daily Post News)

 

“Part of government interest in Churches is that they have made a law that says General Overseers and Superintendents must not stay in office beyond a certain number of years.

"In obedience to that law, I am stepping down as the General Overseer!.

“By the provisions of the law, I am not the only one affected. Fellow Pastors like Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Kumuyi, Bishop Mike Okonkwo and others will also have to go."

The need to comply with the FRC rule is what motivated the appointment of Pastor Joshua Obayemi as RCCG's national overseer.

ALSO READ: Cleric remains General Overseer of RCCG

play

 

A lot of controversies were generated at the break of the news as many thought Daddy G.O was transferring his duties to the new appointee.

A press release was however released by the church which affirmed that Adeboye remains the global missioner of the church.

