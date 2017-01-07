Pastor Adeboye Has clergyman retired as RCCG leader?

The clergyman will be leaving his position as RCCG General Overseer after thirty-five years of pastoral service.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor EA Adeboye play

Pastor EA Adeboye

(TY Bello)

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has reportedly retired from his watch as the leader of the ministry.

YNaija News, in a report published on Saturday, January 7, 2017, disclosed that the clergyman has been succeeded by Pastor J.O. Obayemi, formerly a deputy in charge of the church's finance and a governing council member.

play

 

No official statement has been released by the RCCG in respect to this development.

The news of his exit is coming close to a year after the church slammed those calling for the retirement of Adeboye who is now 74 years old.

One of the leaders of the RCCG, Pastor Adesola came in his defense, describing those asking for him to retire as ignorant.

Daddy G.O, as he is often called, is regarded as one of the most revered church leaders in Nigeria, and indeed all over the world.

His ministry has spread throughout the nooks and crannies of the globe, making it one of the most popular Christian organisation worldwide.

Though considered easy going and a virtuous leader, the soft spoken Adeboye has never been able to shield himself from controversies.

Fayose must have bribed Pastor Adeboye -  APC Ekiti claims play

Fayose must have bribed Pastor Adeboye -  APC Ekiti claims

(nairaland)

 

The ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), recently criticised him for praising Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose.

He also received some bashing for advising young men not to marry any woman who does not display any culinary ability and a potential to pray for at least one hour.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Foluke. play

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Foluke.

(Press)

 

Pastor Enoch Adeboye was appointed as the head of the RCCG in the year 1981, following the passing of Papa Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi.

He has since brought the church to a worldwide prominence as far as Christian hood is concerned.

