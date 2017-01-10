Pastor Adeboye Group asks cleric to reverse resignation as RCCG G.O voluntarily or by force

The group asked Adeboye to return to his position as the church's General Overseer else it would seek a court order to force him to rescind his resignation.

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E.A Adeboye play

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E.A Adeboye

An Abuja-based human rights group has urged Pastor Enoch Adeboye to reverse his decision to step down as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Nigeria.

Adeboye announced his resignation on Saturday, January 7, following the controversial Corporate Governance Code of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), which stipulated 20-year maximum tenure for heads of religious groups and civil rights organisations, among other provisions.

The code, however, has been suspended by the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari also sacked the Executive Secretary of the FRCN, Mr Jim Obazee.

To this end, the group, Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Mr Frank Tietie asked Adeboye to return to his position else it would force him to.

CASER said it would seek a court order to compel Adeboye to reverse his decision should the "holy man of God’" refuse to voluntarily do so.

"CASER urges the highly revered Pastor Adeboye to change his mind and rescind his resignation as the General Overseer of RCCG.

"Where, therefore, the holy man of God refuses to review his decision to resign, CASER shall seek an order of court to compel him to remain as the general overseer," the statement said.

But for the suspension, the regulation could have also seen the exit of other affected men of God from the headship of their churches.

They include Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners’ Chapel; Pastor William Kumuyi of Deeper Christian Life Ministry and Bishop Mike Okonkwo of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission.

 

